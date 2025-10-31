Mike Brown Tries Calming Knicks Fans’ Nerves After Rough Start
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is asking fans for patience as the team struggles early in the season. After back-to-back losses, Brown explained that teams need time to find their way.
However, frustrated fans believe the Knicks should not be making excuses, especially when they were built to compete for a championship right away.
Mike Brown Says It's Too Early
Head coach Mike Brown recently spoke about why the Knicks are not playing well yet. He said the team needs time before anyone can truly evaluate how good they are. Brown believes it is too early to judge a team in the first five to 10 games of the season.
"It'll take some time," Brown said. "It's hard to get a true evaluation in the first five to 10 games. I think y'all have been in this league long enough, the first month or month and a half, everybody feels like they have a chance and guys are playing hard and engaged and sometimes you have teams that are on top, they're not going to finish on top," as per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
Brown explained that teams are always trying to find their direction early in the season. He said the Knicks need to evaluate not just individual players but also how the whole team plays on offense and defense. Brown expects the team to figure things out by the end of November or early December.
The Problem After Loss vs. Bucks
After the Knicks lost their last game to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brown was asked why the team didn't play well in the second half. His answer made fans even angrier. Brown said the team is still finding its way, and maybe they need to get "hit in the mouth a few times" to understand what it takes to win.
This comment upset many fans. They took to Twitter to express their frustration with Brown's comments.
One fan wrote: "Bro we aren't a team that's trying to find identity! We 'were' a championship contender team! You came in to a well equipped team. Why are we losing winnable games?!" This shows fans believe the Knicks have experienced players who should not be struggling this much.
Another fan said: "ENOUGH! ..... the HC is just as accountable as his players .... MIKE BROWN is still trying to find HIS way a little bit .... It's the HC responsibility to INTEGRATE THE SCHEME & PLAYERS ..... You can't expect the new scheme will work, just because the HC wants it to work."
A third fan pointed out: "He's talking like it's a team of young guys who haven't been thru playoff battles and been tested. This team used to be the one hitting people in the mouth." This comment shows that fans remember how tough the Knicks were last season.
Can Mike Brown Turn It Around?
Despite the early problems, Mike Brown still has a chance to turn the season around. The Knicks have veteran players who know how to win. They have Jalen Brunson, who is a great scorer. They also have Karl-Anthony Towns and other experienced players who have played in the playoffs.
Brown needs to demonstrate that he can resolve the problems promptly. The fans are not happy with losing games they should win. Brown must prove he can teach his system faster than expected. If the Knicks start winning more games in November, the fans will give him more time. However, if the team continues to lose, more people will question whether Brown made the right choices as head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!