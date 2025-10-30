Was Knicks' Mike Brown Hire a Huge Mistake?
The New York Knicks made a bold decision this summer when they fired Tom Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and hired Mike Brown to take the team to the next level. After a tough 121-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, fans are questioning if this was the right move.
The Knicks currently sit at 2-2, and their recent performance against Milwaukee exposed serious problems. They dominated the first half, leading 71-59 at halftime, but collapsed in the second half with just 40 points. This pattern of inconsistency has become a worrying trend.
Is Mike Brown's Offensive System Working?
Brown came to New York with big promises. He wanted to speed up the pace, share the ball more, and take more three-pointers. The numbers show some progress. The Knicks improved from 26th to 20th in pace and jumped from 28th to first in three-point attempt rate.
But the execution remains problematic. Brown himself admitted the second half against Milwaukee was terrible. "The ball came to a standstill," he said, criticizing his players for "standing and watching" instead of moving. The offensive flow that looked brilliant in the first half completely disappeared when it mattered most.
Jalen Brunson scored 36 points but got injured in the fourth quarter, which hurt the team's chances. Karl-Anthony Towns also struggled defensively, a problem that continues from last season. These issues show that Brown hasn't figured out how to maximize his roster yet.
Can Brown Fix These Problems?
Brown needs to make adjustments quickly. His system depends on constant ball movement and quick decisions, but players keep falling back into old habits, giving the ball to Brunson or Towns and waiting.
For the next few games, Brown should focus on three things. First, simplify the offense with some set plays for late-clock situations. Second, demand better defensive accountability from Towns with clearer assignments. Third, rotate his bench more consistently to maintain fresh legs and energy.
The good news is that the system has shown flashes of working. In their opening win against Cleveland, the Knicks broke their 0-10 record against top contenders from last season by using Brown's deep rotations and faster pace. The pieces are there, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have adapted well to the new system.
But patience is running out. If the Knicks don't show significant improvement soon, this coaching change could be remembered as a massive mistake.
