Knicks' Miles McBride Speaks Out About Return Timeline

‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍New York Knicks fans have been craving good news for a while now, and Miles McBride is at last offering them something to hold on to. Deuce, for the first time since his surgery, has gone public through reporters, and although there isn't a definite timeline yet, the signs are indeed positive.

McBride went along with the team to Milwaukee and spoke to the media. He acknowledged that he has started by shooting on the court; however, he mentioned that he is doing so without jumping, describing it as "slow." He did not give a return date but showed optimism that he would be back even before the regular season ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ends.

What​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seemed to be just an ankle issue was actually a much bigger one. McBride was struggling with his ankle and had to miss a few games, but the Knicks finally figured out the main reason: an injury to his core muscles. On February 6, he had surgery, and the recovery time was expected to be 6 to 8 weeks.

James L. Edwards III shared the conversation on social media.

"We just spoke to Miles McBride on the record for the first time since surgery," he wrote. "Said he went to get his ankle and other things that were bothering him checked out and learned about the core issue. He didn't offer a timetable to return but is able to do form shooting. Called it a slow process."

Stefan Bondy added further detail, reporting:

"Miles McBride spoke with us in Milwaukee. He said there's no timeline for his return, hopes to come back for regular season but doesn't know. Said it's a slow process and he's started shooting without jumping."

Steve Popper also confirmed the updates.

"Deuce McBride said he's started form shooting on the court. Goal is to return for regular season but no timeline, slow process."

McBride's Absence Is Hurting the Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ whole team's situation without McBride has really shown how crucial he is to New York's second unit. The Knicks' bench has become a real mess of inconsistency without him.

At the trade deadline, the Knicks didn't hesitate. They got the Brooklyn native Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans as the perfect player to take up the slack. Alvarado has been very effective, and in a game against the 76ers, he scored 26 points. After that, he had 8 points and 5 steals against Houston.

With a total of seven games with New York, he has been averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 assists in only 21.3 minutes on the floor. Alvarado's high energy and defensive sharpness are really great, but nobody wearing the Knicks jersey right now could replace McBride's shooting attraction and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌efficiency.

