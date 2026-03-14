Mitchell Robinson Is Too Good to Come Off Knicks' Bench

Karl-Anthony Towns sat out. Josh Hart sat out. The New York Knicks still needed someone to show up against the Indiana Pacers, and Mitchell Robinson grabbed 22 rebounds to make sure they did not have to worry about it.

Robinson finished with 12 points, a career-high 22 rebounds, two blocks and two steals on 6-of-10 shooting in 31 minutes, as the Knicks won 101-92 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Nine of those rebounds came in the first quarter alone, a career high for a single quarter. Nine more came on the offensive end throughout the game, turning dead possessions into live ones all night. Jalen Brunson scored 29, and OG Anunoby added 25, but Robinson was the engine behind it.

Robinson was not surprised that he had to carry the load.

"We had some guys out, so I had to step up," he said after the game.

The 31 minutes were a season high under head coach Mike Brown, and Robinson felt every one of them.

"That was the first time this year," he said. "I'm a little bit worn out, but I've gotta work on my conditioning so I can actually play these types of minutes."

Mitchell Robinson on his career high 22 rebound night, his big minutes, and his connection with OG.@NYKnicks | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/KEuFciSjcU — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 14, 2026

That conditioning piece matters most when it counts, because if Robinson wants a bigger role come playoff time, getting comfortable with those minutes now is exactly how he earns it.

Why Mitchell Robinson Belongs in the New York Knicks Starting Lineup

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The free-throw shooting is a real concern, and foul trouble has cost him minutes at times this season. But none of that changes what Robinson does on the glass, which is something nobody else in this rotation can do at his level.

Nine offensive rebounds in one game means the Knicks are getting second-chance points that simply should not be there, and that is a massive advantage in close games.

The problem is that the current starting five has not been clicking. Bridges has been the most inconsistent piece, and it really showed on this road trip. He managed just 21 total points across the first four games before hitting a big triple late against the Pacers to help seal it.

With Robinson already proving what he can do when given the minutes, sliding him into that starting spot alongside Towns while Bridges finds his form off the bench is worth serious consideration.

Brunson is still your primary scorer, Anunoby is a force on both ends, and Hart brings plenty beyond just his shot. Robinson would complete that group by giving it the one thing it has been missing: a relentless interior presence who turns opposing misses into Knicks possessions.

The Knicks are 43-25 with 14 games left and one game behind the Celtics for the second seed. There is not much time left to figure this out. Robinson already knows what his job is. The bigger question now is whether the Knicks give him the starting spot to actually do it.

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