Knicks Big Man Among NBA's Top Offensive Rebounders

Mitchell Robinson does not get talked about the way he probably should. He plays limited minutes, rarely starts, and gets overlooked next to the bigger names on the New York Knicks roster. But a closer look at the 2025-26 season numbers tells a very different story.

Robinson sits fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounds this season with 207, and he has done it in just 926 minutes. The only three players ahead of him are:

Donovan Clingan: 277 rebounds, 1,662 minutes

Rudy Gobert: 240 rebounds, 1,978 minutes

Moussa Diabate: 222 rebounds, 1,526 minutes

Jalen Duren: 207 rebounds, 1,517 minutes

Every single one of them has played at least 1,500 minutes. That gap is not small. It makes Robinson the most efficient offensive rebounder in the entire league, and it is not particularly close.

He is doing all of this in under 20 minutes a night, averaging 8.6 total rebounds and 1.0 blocks while coming mostly off the bench.

The Knicks have been managing his ankle carefully all season, sitting him out of back-to-backs. He has already appeared in 44 games, which is a big deal for someone who played fewer than 35 in each of his previous two seasons.

Right now, with the health holding, Robinson is giving New York exactly what they need from him.

Mitchell Robinson Free Throw Shooting Remains a Concern

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Josh Hart (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The one area that keeps Robinson from being a complete player is the free-throw line. He is shooting just 39.3 percent from the line this season, and it is a problem that opponents have learned to exploit.

Robinson has been open about why he struggles. His practice routine is built entirely around his role, mostly layups, hook shots, and put-backs near the rim. He barely gets any shooting reps outside the paint, and that lack of muscle memory shows up every time he steps to the line.

He knows the fix is simple. Get more shots up in practice, build the muscle memory, and the confidence will follow. He even pointed to his rookie year, when he was shooting around 60 percent from the line, as proof that it is possible when he puts in that specific work.

There have been flashes of improvement, but the consistency has not followed. With the playoffs approaching, teams will keep hacking him until he proves he can make them pay.

Robinson is one of the most unique players in the NBA right now. The offensive rebounding numbers are genuinely elite, and the Knicks get real value from him every time he is on the floor. The free-throw line is the one thing standing between a really useful bench piece and a player who can stay on the court when games get tight in April and May.

