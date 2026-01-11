Knicks Benefit From Dennis Schroder Suspension vs Luka Doncic

The New York Knicks catch a lucky break heading into their road matchup against Sacramento. Kings point guard Dennis Schroder won't suit up, creating a massive opportunity for the struggling Knicks to snap their recent slide.

The Knicks will not see Dennis Schroder when they visit Sacramento after their Portland matchup, as he serves the third game of a three-game suspension. The NBA handed down the punishment after Schroder attempted to fight Luka Doncic in the hallway following their Dec. 28 game.

The incident occurred roughly 40 minutes after the final buzzer when Schroder sought out Doncic backstage. Doncic had trolled Schroder during the game about turning down an $84 million contract with the Lakers. The confrontation escalated before security intervened.

How Schroder's Absence Helps New York

Schroder has been Sacramento's most consistent playmaker this season, averaging 13.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. His absence removes the Kings' primary ball-handler and their best perimeter defender.​

The struggling Kings are already 8-30 this season and have lost five straight games. Without Schroder running the offense, Sacramento's young roster will lack veteran leadership and court vision. This creates easier defensive matchups for New York's backcourt.​

Perfect Timing for Struggling Knicks

New York desperately needs this break. The Knicks have dropped five of their last six games, including four straight losses to start January. Their defense has been historically bad, allowing opponents to score 110-plus points in 12 consecutive games.​ As the next game is lined up against Portland, it will be interesting to see whether they add points in their win or loss stats.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive struggles have mounted with Josh Hart sidelined due to an ankle injury suffered on Christmas Day. Hart's absence has disrupted the team's defensive intensity and offensive balance.

Opportunity to Reset Season

Facing a depleted Kings team presents the perfect chance for Mike Brown's squad to regain confidence. Sacramento ranks among the league's worst teams, and losing its starting point guard makes it even more vulnerable.​

The Knicks entered 2026 with a solid 24-14 record, but their recent skid has raised concerns. This matchup offers a winnable road game to stop the bleeding and stabilize before tougher opponents ahead.​

A victory in Sacramento could provide the momentum swing New York needs to turn around what's become their worst stretch of the Brunson era.​

