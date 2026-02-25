Knicks Could Be Attractive Next Spot for LeBron James

The New York Knicks have been chasing a superstar all season. From Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors last summer to this trade deadline, New York kept showing up in those conversations. That pursuit never really stopped, and now an even bigger name has entered the picture.

LeBron James is heading into free agency this summer. His $52.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires at the end of this season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers seem to have made their direction clear by building around Luka Doncic, and bringing back a 41-year-old James might not fit that plan anymore.

As for what comes next, James himself has no answer. Speaking ahead of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, he told reporters he simply wants to live his life and has no clue what he does after this season.

That uncertainty is exactly where the Knicks might come in.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus named New York as one of the teams that could appeal to James.

"Other teams in similar situations that are thought to appeal to James are the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers and Knicks are among the Eastern Conference contenders. The Golden State Warriors have struggled to stay healthy, but the Steph Curry/James combination would be something to see."

Why LeBron James Would Make the Knicks a Title Contender

Here is the part nobody is really breaking down. If LeBron comes to New York, the starting five would look like this: Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt, OG Anunoby and LeBron at forward, Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

Brunson runs the offense. KAT controls the paint and stretches the floor. OG locks down opposing wings. Bridges is reliable on both ends every single night. And LeBron fills in as the forward who does not need to dominate the ball to impact the game. What makes that lineup genuinely great is not just the talent. It is the experience James brings to late-game situations, which he's done with the Lakers.

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In clutch moments, James reads what the other team is running before they even run it. He has seen every play, every scheme, every situation over 22 years in this league. For a Knicks team that already has the pieces, that kind of knowledge in a playoff series is hard to put a number on.

The catch is the money. The Knicks are projected to have no real cap space this summer. James would likely have to come in at or near the veteran minimum, similar to what Cleveland would offer him. That is the financial reality.

Even if he stays for just one season before riding off into retirement, if James helps the Knicks win their first title since 1973, nobody in New York is going to complain about how long he stayed. One ring is all it takes.

