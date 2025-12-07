Knicks Break 30-Year Drought With Rare Feat at MSG

The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA at the quarter-point of the 2025-26 regular season.

They have a record of 15-7, currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. Only the Detroit Pistons, who are 18-5, are ahead of them. However, the Knicks have the top point differential in the conference with +8.4.

In the entire NBA, only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets have better marks entering play on Dec 6.

A big reason that New York is in the position that it is has been their dominance at home. Madison Square Garden has once again turned into a house of horrors for visitors, a return to how things used to be during the franchise’s golden age.

Knicks Dominating at Madison Square Garden

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) after scoring a three pointer during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

This season, the Knicks have gotten off to a 12-1 start at home. Their most recent victory, over the Utah Jazz, featured some incredible history.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, it is the seventh time that they have won 12 out of 13 games at MSG to start a season, and the last time that it occurred was during the 1992-93 campaign.

That year, Patrick Ewing led New York to a franchise record 37 wins at home and a division championship. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were defeated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

With Friday night’s win, the Knicks improved to 12-1 at home under Mike Brown.



It’s just the 7th time in franchise history that NY has started a season by winning 12 of their first 13 games at MSG and the first time since 1992-93.



That year, Patrick Ewing’s club would go on… pic.twitter.com/kTd1XMoiwP — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 6, 2025

All seven years that the Knicks have gotten off to this good a start on their home court, they have qualified for the postseason. The first two times they did it, the 1969-70 and 1972-73 campaigns, they won the NBA championship.

This year’s version of the team is certainly looking to repeat that level of success. After reaching the postseason in three straight years and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025, they want to take that next step.

That is what Mike Brown was hired for: to elevate the team to championship status, and thus far, they certainly look like a team capable of challenging for a title.

Knicks have another level to reach under Mike Brown

Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There is still plenty of work remaining to do; they are only 22 games into Brown’s tenure as head coach, and there are still some things being ironed out on both ends of the floor. But there has been a lot to like about the team’s performance to this point, including their level of play at home.

When the Knicks are at their best, MSG isn’t a place teams want to play. The crowd is raucous, and the team feeds off that energy, getting after it on both ends of the court.

They will be looking to keep up that dominance on Sunday afternoon against the Orlando Magic. New York will be looking to exact some revenge, as it is 0-2 against the Southeast Division squad thus far this season, suffering their only loss at Madison Square Garden against them on Nov. 12.

