Knicks' Miles McBride Putting Up Historic Numbers in Hot Streak

The New York Knicks welcomed OG Anunoby back to the lineup on Friday night against the Utah Jazz. It was the perfect return, with head coach Mike Brown being able to ease him back into the lineup in a blowout.

The Knicks put together a wire-to-wire victory, winning 146-112. They came out of the gate with a historically dominant performance, scoring 23 points before the Jazz were able to score for the first time.

With Anunoby back in the mix, Brown had a difficult decision to make with his starting lineup. Would it be Josh Hart or Miles McBride shifting back to the second unit?

Both players have been playing incredibly well recently, stepping up with Anunoby and Landry Shamet both sidelined. Ultimately, it was Hart who remained in the starting five with Brown going back to the combination that Tom Thibodeau had used: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Hart, Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Miles McBride not negatively impacted by move back to bench

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Miles McBride (2) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The shift back to the second unit didn’t have much of an impact on McBride, who continued lighting it up from 3-point range. In 21 minutes off the bench, he scored 22 points, buoyed by another strong shooting night in which he went seven of 10 from distance.

His efficiency has been through the roof recently. Dating back to Nov. 24, he has made 28 out of 43 3-point attempts. That comes out to an eye-popping 65%. He has also made the most of his opportunities at the foul line, making 10 out of 11 there.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, via Basketball Reference, McBride is putting up shooting numbers that have never previously been recorded. He is the only player in NBA history to make at least 64% of 3-point attempts, 55% overall from the field and 90% from the free throw line in a six-game span in which the player has attempted at least 40 3-pointers.

To put these numbers in perspective, per @bball_ref:



Deuce is the first and only player in NBA history to shoot

> 64% from three-point range

> 55% from the floor and

> 90% from the FT stripe

over a six-game stretch in which he’s attempted > 40 three-pointers.



pretty good. https://t.co/ZXM5ShfCCN — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 6, 2025

His emergence has helped elevate New York to another level. Bench scoring at points in recent years was a weakness for the team; that is no longer the case, especially when McBride is on the second unit.

On the season, he is knocking down 46.2% of his 3-point attempts. That ranks eighth best in the NBA, and he is shooting better from beyond the arc than he is on 2-pointers.

Combined with his tenacious defense, McBride is an irreplaceable part of the Knicks' rotation and nightly game plan. At the quarter point of the season, he has turned himself into one of the best 3-and-D guards in the league.

