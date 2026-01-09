Knicks Compare Each Other to Dogs in Hilarious Roast

The New York Knicks have that dog in 'em. But which breed best represents each player?

Ahead of the American Kennel Club's upcoming shows at the Knicks' home arena, Madison Square Garden, the team assigned dog personalities to one another in a video posted to social media. Unsurprisingly, New York's top dogs took it as an opportunity to tease their teammates.

knicks pick which @WKCDOGS breed describes their teammates ahead of the 150th WKC Dog Show at @TheGarden on Feb 2 & 3 😂 pic.twitter.com/lRLRzRG8YV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 8, 2026

Guard Mikal Bridges picked beagles to represent team captain Jalen Brunson, saying that he looks unassuming and quiet but will just keep talking (much like a beagle).

"They all innocent, they nice, they walk around, but gosh they'll howl," Bridges said of the breed. "That's the thing about JB, JB looks like he's just calm, nice, just a quiet peaceful guy, but nah. He's going to talk your head off. He'll probably be upset I'm talking about this but..."

For Bridges himself, one stood out above the rest: the "loyal, reliable" (as Miles McBride would put it) golden retriever. Bridges was able to confidently guess which breed his teammates had picked out for him after learning that there was a ground consensus.

"Shout out to my first dog," Bridges said in response. "I had two dogs: Frosty and Mickey, man, they were both goldens."

May 5, 2013; New York, NY, USA; A rescue dog fetches a frisbee during the first half of game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Pacers won the game 102-95. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bridges wasn't the only one to get in on the fun. Josh Hart almost immediately tabbed OG Anunoby as the bulldog, much to his annoyance.

"OG's our little bulldog," Hart said with a laugh.

"What's that mean?" Anunoby responded in the background.

Unfortunately for Anunoby if he disagrees with the assessment, both Bridges and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. also named him the bulldog of the team.

Can the Dog in the Knicks Return?

When they're not assigning dog personas to one another, the Knicks were in a bit of a slump. They dropped four games in a row to start off the new year, though they're back on top with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers this week.

New York still sits at second in the Easter Conference with a 24-13 record, but have fallen further behind the Detroit Pistons (28-9) in first place. Hart has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, while Landry Shamet's return timeline from a right shoulder strain remains unclear.

Reservists like McBride, Bridges and Tyler Kolek have been working to fill the gap, but the Knicks' depth hasn't been able to lock it down the way they would like. Hopefully, with another win under their belts, the Knicks have the confidence and power to topple the Phoenix Suns this weekend on the road.

