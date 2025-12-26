Knicks Can't Ignore Tyler Kolek Any Longer

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek is proving why he belongs in the NBA after a strong showing on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kolek, a second-year pro out of Marquette, scored 16 points while dishing out nine assists in the team's 126-124 victory against the Cavs. He's been getting more playing time as of late with Miles McBride sidelined with an ankle injury, but he is auditioning to have a role when he returns as well.

"In 25 minutes, the second-year guard scored 16 points and dished nine assists. Kolek's most important contribution, however, may have been a hustle play," CBS Sports contributor James Herbert wrote.

"With less than two minutes to go, Jalen Brunson turned the ball over and Donovan Mitchell appeared to be headed for an easy finish on the break. Kolek sprinted back, though, and knocked the ball out of Mitchell's hands. It was initially called a foul, but it was overturned after a successful challenge."

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek dribbles up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kolek Becomes Unlikely Hero For Knicks

Kolek checked into the game with 7:42 left to go in the fourth quarter, coming in for an injured Josh Hart, who went to the locker room early with an ankle injury of his own.

It's rare for players like Kolek to get an opportunity to play clutch minutes in a heightened atmosphere like Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, but the former second-round pick took advantage of his moment.

"It is notable that Kolek was in the game at all, considering how rare it was for him to play meaningful minutes last season. Sure, he may have been on the bench if not for Josh Hart turning his ankle earlier in the quarter, but he closed the NBA Cup final, too, and put up a 20-11-8 line in 31 minutes when Brunson was out of the lineup on Tuesday," Herbert wrote.

"Kolek will haunt the Cavaliers, who let a 17-point lead slip away in the fourth. For the Knicks, though, he's the gift that keeps on giving. Even when Deuce McBride returns from his ankle injury, Mike Brown is going to have to find minutes for him."

Kolek continues to show that the Knicks are right for taking a chance on him, and it opens the door for more opportunities down the line. Having another guard to trust behind Jalen Brunson definitely helps the Knicks' chances of getting over the hump and making it to the NBA Finals.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!