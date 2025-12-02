Knicks' Jalen Brunson Trolls Josh Hart Over Watch Robbery

The New York Knicks' dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have turned a serious robbery into the NBA's funniest ongoing joke, with their playful banter captivating fans everywhere.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Jalen Brunson's been joking around with Josh Hart about the alleged theft of Hart's watches. Before his media availability last night, Brunson pointed at his watch and yelled at Hart, 'Did they take this one, too?'"

As you can see in his retweet below, Jalen Brunson’s been joking around with Josh Hart about the alleged theft of Hart’s watches. Before his media availability last night, Brunson pointed at his watch and yelled at Hart, “Did they take this one, too?” pic.twitter.com/lkfILSA6V8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 2, 2025

Hart-Brunson Viral Sequence

The comedy began during the Knicks' commanding 129-101 victory over Charlotte on November 26. In the first quarter, Hornets star LaMelo Ball attempted a flashy no-look pass that accidentally drilled Brunson directly in the face. The basketball caught the Knicks captain off guard, and Ball quickly offered an apologetic fist bump as the ball bounced out of bounds.​

Hart, never one to miss an opportunity for quality trolling, immediately took to social media. "Way to use your head my boy @jalenbrunson1," Hart tweeted, drawing over 3.5 million views.

Way to use your head my boy @jalenbrunson1 https://t.co/AV9suGSusM — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 27, 2025

The post went viral as fans laughed at Brunson's expense, with Hart perfectly timing his comedic jab at his best friend and former Villanova teammate.​

Hours after Hart's tweet gained traction, shocking news emerged that Hart had been robbed of approximately $185,000 worth of watches and jewelry at The Dominick Hotel in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

The theft occurred back on September 5 around 1 p.m. when Hart left his hotel room for about an hour, returning to find his duffle bag containing three luxury watches and a bracelet missing. No arrests have been made in the case.

Fans Create the Perfect Revenge Story

The timing couldn't have been more perfect for NBA fans, who immediately connected the dots. Shortly after the robbery news broke, social media exploded with jokes suggesting Brunson had orchestrated the heist as revenge for Hart's "use your head" comment.

Fan pages created hilarious images depicting Brunson as a masked robber, complete with photo edits showing him sneaking away with Hart's watches.​

Hart, displaying the personality that makes him a fan favorite, leaned into the joke rather than brushing it off. When fans flooded his mentions with memes accusing Brunson of the theft, Hart replied: "Bro is the worst 😂😂😂." His response only fueled more comedy, with the playful accusation becoming one of the season's most entertaining storylines.​

This entire sequence led to Begley's reported moment where Brunson, pointing at his own watch before media availability, shouted at Hart: "Did they take this one, too?"

