Knicks Considered a Top Contender in NBA

The New York Knicks picked up arguably their most impressive victory of the 2025-26 NBA regular season when they beat the Denver Nuggets in double overtime, 134-127.

Despite being without Josh Hart and Miles McBride, the Knicks were able to win their 33rd game of the season. It was their eighth win in a row, the longest winning streak they have been on this season.

New York has been playing at a dominant level during this winning streak. Their +173 point differential in the first seven games of the streak is the most in a seven-game stretch in franchise history.

The Knicks have elevated their level of play over the last two weeks, and people are buying stock in the team once again. One of the people who is back on the bandwagon, viewing New York as a legitimate contender, is NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Knicks have a fan in Brian Windhorst

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

During an appearance on Get Up on ESPN, he spoke very highly of the team. Weighing in and discussing their chances to win an NBA championship, Windhorst is bullish on their chances.

"The Knicks are as strong and as good a position as they have been in the last 30 years to win it…it’s open, but the Knicks are as strong as any of them,” he said when comparing New York to other contenders in the NBA, via Get Up’s page on X.

"The Knicks are as strong and as good of position as they have been in the last 30 years to win it."@WindhorstESPN weighs in on the Knicks and their chances to win an NBA championship this season ✍️

Windhorst made those comments after the team’s gutsy win over the Nuggets. He might feel even more strongly about them after the work the front office did ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

New York got this started nearly right after the conclusion of the double-overtime thriller, trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls. It has come to light that the deal was only made possible because the veteran forward agreed to remove the player option from his contract for the 2026-27 season.

In return for Yabusele, the Knicks received Dalen Terry, a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who is on an expiring contract. He was then flipped to the New Orleans Pelicans, along with two second-round picks, in exchange for Jose Alvarado.

Knicks were big winners at NBA trade deadline

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A Brooklyn native, Alvardo is an instant upgrade for New York’s rotation as a feisty defender who can knock down some 3-pointers and effectively run an offense. His addition is even more important when taking into consideration the bleak outlook of Miles McBride, who has to undergo core muscle surgery and could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Not only does Alvarado address a glaring need in the rotation, but the trades made also saved the Knicks a lot of money. After saving just over $100,000 flipping Yabusele for Terry, they saved approximately another $900,000 swapping Terry out for Alvarado.

With about $1.15 million worth of wiggle room under the second apron, New York can now be a player on the buyout market to fill the 15th spot on their roster with a veteran who is looking to contend for a ring.

Windhorst’s optimism about the Knicks was understandable already, and even moreso now after their trade deadline haul.

