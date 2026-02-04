Role Change Could Help Knicks' Miles McBride Reach Another Level

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has improved year-over-year throughout his NBA career and has taken his production to yet another level in the 2025-26 season.

His role has increased in this campaign, and he is putting up career-high numbers as a result. His 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds are both single-season highs, as is the 42.0% 3-point shooting.

McBride has been a reliable source of production for head coach Mike Brown regardless of the role he is asked to play. Whether it is as a starter alongside Jalen Brunson or coming off the bench, he is getting the job done.

The strides made are impressive, but there is another level that McBride’s production can be taken to. That is because he is spending a third of his minutes this season playing a role that doesn’t fit his strengths.

Miles McBride in need of role change with Knicks

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Per Cleaning The Glass, the talented two-way guard has played 968 minutes thus far this season. 33% of those minutes have been as the point guard, with 67% coming as the shooting guard.

His overall numbers are elite. McBride has a +11.5 differential, which is in the 95th percentile and produces an expected 65 wins in an 82-game season. His 125 points per 100 possessions are in the 98th percentile, compared to 113.4 points allowed.

However, there is a drastic difference between his production when playing point guard and shooting guard. When McBride is playing off the board, his numbers are better across the board in every metric.

His differential as the point guard is 0.0, in the 55th percentile, with an expected win total of 41. As a shooting guard, that number skyrockets to +17.1, which is in the 98th percentile, carrying an expected win total of 72.

It’s not an exact comparison, but when McBride is playing off the ball, his numbers are as dominant as the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. When he is the lead ball handler, the differential is that of a .500 team battling it out for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

It made sense for Brown to see what McBride could handle in a new system. The regular season could be used to figure out what roles fit every player. Maybe McBride would find his groove as a lead guard in a different scheme. Alas, the experiment should be coming to an end, and numbers don’t lie.

Miles McBride better suited playing off-ball

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) looks to drive past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This isn’t a blip on the radar or recent trend. The 2025-26 campaign is the third in a row where McBride’s numbers are drastically different depending on which backcourt position he is playing, and shooting guard is the one he is better suited for.

These numbers are likely a reason why the Knicks have been linked to a lead-ball handler and playmaker for their second unit on the trade market. It isn’t a role McBride thrives in and is one he should only be asked to play in a pinch.

Ideally, once he returns from injury, he will be playing more and more shooting guard. It is why so many fans want to see him in the starting lineup alongside Jalen Brunson. With Jordan Clarkson out of the rotation, the opportunity for McBride to play off the ball should be more existent.

Even if a trade isn’t made ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, New York should think long and hard about putting Tyler Kolek back into the lineup. He is a more natural point guard and would enable McBride to play a role he is better suited for with more regularity.

