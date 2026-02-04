Knicks Make Impressive Franchise History During Win Streak
In this story:
It wasn’t too long ago that the sky was falling for the New York Knicks, looking like the worst version of themselves.
They had lost nine out of 11 games, falling out of second place in the Eastern Conference and looking vulnerable as ever. Chatter swirled that they might need to break up their core if they wanted any chance to compete for an NBA championship this season.
However, since an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Knicks have looked like the team that won the NBA Cup and was viewed as a contender. They pushed their winning streak to seven games, defeating the Washington Wizards and making franchise history in the process.
As shared by ESPN Insights on X, New York has outscored their opponents by an average of 24.7 points per game, winning by a total of 173. That differential is the best in franchise history over a seven-game span.
Knicks make franchise history with dominant performances
The streak started with a historic 120-66 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. 54 points is the largest single-game margin the team has ever won by. The Philadelphia 76ers are the only team during this stretch to lose by single digits, being defeated 112-109 on Jan. 24.
Every other victory has been by at least 12 points. Along with the Nets, the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards were also beaten by at least 30 points.
Had Wizards guard AJ Johnson not made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in that game, the Knicks would have kept another impressive streak alive. Heading into the matchup with Washington, they had held opponents to 100 points or fewer in four straight games.
It was the longest streak in the NBA thus far this season. Alas, it came to an end with his jumper to give the Wizards 101 points scored.
Historically, performing at this level in the regular season has led to great success in the postseason for the Knicks. As shared by Tommy Beer via Basketball Reference, in the other seven-game stretches the team has been nearly this dominant for, they have advanced to the NBA Finals, twice winning the championship.
What has helped New York build up such massive margins of victory over this seven-game winning streak? Scoring efficiently has certainly helped, but it is their performance on the defensive end that is making a true difference.
Since head coach Mike Brown cut the rotation down and made an adjustment to the scheme, the team’s performance has taken off. Landry Shamet has played incredibly well off the bench along with Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson.
Everything looks more cohesive defensively. Even Jalen Brunson deserves some recognition for his turnaround on that end of the court.
Guys are willing to sacrifice and do the things necessary to help the team win. Those sacrifices are being rewarded with historic levels of domination on the court.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.