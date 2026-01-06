Knicks Continuing Troubling Trend for NBA Cup Champions

The New York Knicks were this year’s Emirates NBA Cup champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in a riveting final game in Las Vegas.

It was a nice moment for a franchise that hasn’t won a championship of any kind in over 50 years. Players and coaches put a lot of emphasis on performing well in games that had some meaning, and they accomplished their goal of taking home the title.

Alas, there are some lingering effects from performing well in the NBA Cup, something that the league has to iron out. Teams that succeed and advance shouldn’t be punished, which the schedule has unfortunately done to the Knicks.

Because they advanced to the championship game, they haven’t had back-to-back days off since Dec. 14 and 15. They won’t get consecutive days off until Jan. 12-13 in the middle of a four-game west coast trip.

Knicks have struggled to find consistency since NBA Cup

Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) chase after a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While other teams received lengthy breaks once the NBA Cup knockout round games began, New York was playing high-intensity games against the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Spurs. The championship game is an 83rd game that doesn’t count toward their record, which has hurt all the NBA Cup winners.

As shared on the NBA Reddit page via MrBuckBuck on X, the Knicks are continuing a troubling NBA Cup champion trend. Like the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks before them, New York doesn’t have a winning record in the 10 games following their victory in Las Vegas.

Three teams are still a relatively small sample size, but it is telling that teams have struggled to get back to a high level of play. Is it because the grueling schedule advancing in the NBA Cup leaves teams playing?

That could certainly play a part. Professional athletes are human, too, and need rest even as athletes in incredible shape. The Knicks also played on Christmas Day, which is another lost opportunity for two or three days off in a row between the holidays.

NBA Cup-winning teams have never had a winning record in the 10 games post the final



Lakers 23-24 went 3-7 after beating Indiana in the NBA Cup final



Bucks 24-25 went 5-5 after beating Oklahoma City



Knicks have just gone 5-5 following their win against San Antonio



Via:… — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 6, 2026

As a result of the tough scheduling, head coach Mike Brown has been seeking ways to get his players rest. That has sometimes meant sitting players on a given night, leading to a lack of cohesion, with him experimenting with different lineup combinations.

Injuries have also been a nuisance for New York all season. Landry Shamet has not played since Nov. 22 because of a shoulder injury. Josh Hart suffered an ankle sprain on Christmas Day that has changed the team dynamic and has not yet returned. Miles McBride missed eight games, too.

Right now, this looks like a tired Knicks team in what could be considered the dog days of the NBA calendar. Nearing the midway point of the season, New York has proven to be a legitimate contender; they just need to get healthy and be clicking in the spring when the playoffs roll around.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!