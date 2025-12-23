Knicks Schedule Major Deterrent To Key Guard's Return Timeline

There has been a lot of talk about the New York Knicks' schedule recently. Because they found success in the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup, they are facing a brutal stretch when it comes to their schedule.

Not only did the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs play an extra game that doesn’t count in the regular season standings, but there is no rest for the weary because the schedule must go on. New York defeated the Spurs, had to travel to face the Indiana Pacers on and then hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden all in one week.

Their reward for succeeding in the NBA Cup was playing in three different cities in four nights. It resulted in the Knicks resting players against the Pacers, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson joining Miles McBride and Landry Shamet on the sidelines.

Towns, Hart and Robinson were all back in the lineup by the end of the week, but McBride and Shamet remained sidelined. Those two also missed a recent game against the Miami Heat and will be joined on the sidelines by at least Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele for the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Knicks schedule will complicate Miles McBride's return

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The schedule will once again be a major topic of discussion because it could ultimately lead to McBride remaining sidelined for an extra few weeks.

By all accounts, things are going well in his rehab from an ankle injury suffered on Dec. 7 against the Orlando Magic. He has been ramping up his activity at practice, putting in work to get back on the court.

McBride is certainly making positive progress, but head coach Mike Brown admitted that he still doesn’t know if his talented two-way guard can sprint yet. The uncertainty surrounding his mobility is concerning.

Mike Brown says he's unsure if Miles McBride can sprint at this point. Said he's working hard and can see him sweating at the practice facility. No clarity on mobility status — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 22, 2025

Especially because the last hurdle every player has to clear before being able to return is making it through full-contact practices. McBride has been doing solo work, but a full scrimmage or anything of that nature has yet to occur.

And, there are serious questions about when he will have the opportunity to even do so. Finding practice time during an NBA regular season is easier said than done. With all of the traveling that is done by teams, it is rare for full practice sessions to be held.

And that is the predicament New York finds itself in. There is a real chance they don’t hold a full practice session until mid-January because they don’t have consecutive days off until after their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 11 during a four-game road trip.

Remarkably, the Knicks don't have more than one day off (either back-to-backs or a game every other day) until January 14th.



14 games over 24 days. https://t.co/Pcf2g1hroB — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 22, 2025

The Knicks have off Jan. 12 and 13, which is the next time they don’t have to play a back-to-back set or have only one day off between games. Including the NBA Cup championship against San Antonio on Dec. 16, New York will have played 15 games in 27 days.

It is going to be incredibly difficult to hold a full practice for McBride to showcase his health during that time. There is a real chance the team doesn’t hold a full practice until that stretch in three weeks.

Brown’s uncertainty with his player’s mobility is certainly not an encouraging sign for him to be able to get back on the floor in the very near future. And the lack of time off to get practice in only complicates things.

