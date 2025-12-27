Knicks Provide Brutal Josh Hart Injury Update

The New York Knicks have been unable to shake the injury bug throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Head coach Mike Brown has already used 12 different starting lineups in 30 games. Some of that is by design, matching up with a specific opponent, but a lot of that has been out of necessity because of players being in and out of the lineup.

Another shake-up is going to occur during the team’s three-game road trip, which starts with a visit to the Atlanta Hawks. That is because their versatile star, Josh Hart, will not be suiting up for the foreseeable future.

Hart suffered an ankle injury on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. When driving to the basket, he stepped on the foot of Dean Wade, resulting in a nasty sprain. He was able to stay in the game and knock down his free throw attempts, but went straight to the locker room after that.

How long will Josh Hart be out for?

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after being fouled during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Josh Hart would leave the game after the play. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The injury is bad enough that Hart was ruled out more than 24 hours before the game against the Hawks. And a recent update provided by the team is even more discouraging.

As shared by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on X, Hart is going to miss at least the next three games. He will not be playing at all during their road trip, which includes stops at the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs after facing off with the Hawks.

Josh Hart will not play during this current three-game road trip because of his sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return, league sources tell The Post. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 27, 2025

This is a huge blow to a Knicks team that is already without guards Miles McBride and Landry Shamet. They both suffered injuries in games against the Orlando Magic, with McBride going down on Dec. 7 and Shamet being hurt on Nov. 22.

Replicating and replacing what Hart provides on the court will be virtually impossible for a single player. He has a unique impact on the team with his energy and effort, playing bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame and doing all of the little things to help his team win.

In the 14 games that he has been in the starting lineup for, New York is 11-3. He was also in the starting lineup for their 2026 Emirates NBA Cup Championship victory over the Spurs.

These will be the third, fourth and fifth games missed by Hart thus far this season. Through 28 games, he is stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.

He is in the midst of the best shooting season of his career as well, connecting on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts and 83.7% from the free throw line.

