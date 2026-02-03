Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Chances Get New Update

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are on fire. On a streak six straight wins, fans are experiencing the finest basketball of the season. Understandably, the winning streak has once again prompted the discussion about how aggressive the front office should be in the lead-up to the trade deadline.

Even with the positive vibes, the major question that has been lingering over Madison Square Garden remains unchanged: can the Knicks, with all honesty, place themselves as the leading contenders to lure Giannis ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Antetokounmpo?

Winning Streak Doesn’t Change the Knicks’ Plan

Speaking on SNY, NBA insider Ian Begley made it clear that New York’s recent success isn’t altering its deadline mindset.

“I don’t think it does,” Begley said when asked if the six-game winning streak impacts the Knicks’ approach. “It’s more about what teams are willing to make deals for… I don’t think much has changed.”

Begley reiterated that the Knicks would like to be involved in any Giannis talks but remain “on the outside looking in.” He added that New York’s realistic focus is elsewhere: targeting backup guards like Jose Alvarado, exploring depth bigs, and attempting to move Gershon Yabusele’s difficult contract.

When the conversation turned to league-wide buzz, Begley was blunt about the competition.

“It’s still Golden State, it’s still Minnesota, it’s Miami, and the Knicks wanting to be in there,” he said. “But I think there are limited resources here… that’s going to be the issue for New York.”

Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata later zoomed out on the state of the Knicks, with Licata urging caution despite the winning streak.

“We’re talking about championship level,” Licata said. “The key is consistency… that’s what we’re judging this team on.”

Still, Licata believes Giannis ultimately wants to be in New York, even if the timing isn’t right.

“If Giannis can’t have his say, we’ve seen guys force their way,” he noted. “If not now, could they get him in the offseason? Sure.”

Shams Charania's Report Signals a Tipping Point

Fueling speculation further, Shams Charania reported growing tension between Milwaukee and Giannis.

“The teams making these aggressive offers like Miami, NYK, GSW, and Minnesota… The Bucks are at a tipping point. There is a conflict… Giannis wants to play for a championship.”

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ quote matters because it confirms that New York is at least making the call, but it also highlights the Bucks' problem.

Final Prediction

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ message could not have been clearer: Giannis is not going to be traded to the Knicks by the deadline on February 5. New York does not have the high-value picks and contracts that can be moved that Milwaukee is demanding at the moment.

Instead of a blockbuster, the Knicks will go for a minor, sensible move - most probably bringing in a guard or a backup big - while keeping their options open.

The trade of Giannis to New York is not dead and buried, but it will most probably happen in the offseason, not as a last-minute deal cut at the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌deadline.

