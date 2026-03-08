Knicks' Jordan Clarkson Opens Up About Playing With LeBron James

Jordan Clarkson has had an up-and-down first season in New York, going from a rotation piece early on to mostly watching from the bench. But ahead of today's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, he had plenty to say about his former teammate LeBron James.

Speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Clarkson got candid about what it was like to share a locker room with LeBron during their time together in Cleveland. The two were teammates during the 2017-18 season, when the Cavaliers made a run to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

"It was a dope experience, seeing him, being able to pick his brain. Being around his work, what he does, film sessions, everything. It was just amazing," Clarkson told Bondy. "At that time in Cleveland, he was probably at his best I think, in terms of his prime. You look at most of the games that he played during that playoff run, the Toronto game when he was hitting all those shots. Greatness I was able to be around."

That 2018 playoff run is widely remembered as one of LeBron's greatest individual stretches, and Clarkson had a front-row seat. LeBron left Cleveland for Los Angeles that summer, while Clarkson stayed one more season before heading to Utah, where he eventually won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2021.

With Jose Alvarado, Jeremy Sochan and OG Anunoby all eating into the rotation, Clarkson has seen his minutes drop significantly, mostly appearing in garbage time situations, averaging 8.7 points on the season.

So when the Knicks tip off against the Lakers today, Clarkson will likely be watching from the bench again, this time with a familiar face on the other side.

What the Knicks vs Lakers Matchup Means Right Now

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LeBron is listed as questionable against the Knicks with a bruised left elbow, while Luka Doncic has been shouldering the Lakers' offense, coming off a 44-point game against Indiana.

The Knicks arrive at 41-23, third in the East, fresh off a 142-103 blowout of the Denver Nuggets, though Landry Shamet is questionable with a neck sprain. Even with Jalen Brunson held to nine points against Denver, New York still shot nearly 58% from the field.

The Knicks have also been linked to LeBron as a potential free agent destination this summer.

New York already beat Los Angeles 112-100 earlier this season. Whether LeBron suits up or not, New York will be looking to take a two-game edge in the season series.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!