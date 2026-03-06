Loss to Thunder Reveals Knicks' Future Rotation Plans

The weight of the New York Knicks' opportunity to host and topple the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder for their first matchup of the season was not lost on the hometown team. They approached the showdown between contenders with the caution required, and though they came up short in a 103-100 thriller, the Knicks revealed who they plan on trusting in the tightest moments.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown has been adamant all season in utilizing his bench to its fullest extent, with a previous lack of desire to explore reserve options helping to doom past iterations of the team. A season after every starter averaged at least 35 minutes per game, zero Knicks have reached that threshold despite the same five players occupying identical spots on New York's depth chart.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby each, unsurprisingly, approached the 40 minute mark in the tight loss, with Brown desperately relying on his star point guard to keep the offense chugging while waiting on his wings to match their own defense with timely shot-making. After them, though, the rotation opened wide.

Pulling Size out of Thin Air

Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out yet again, backing up his team-high 3.5 personal fouls and re-inspiring doubt as to how dependable he can be with the Knicks' backs against the wall. Even in a game in which he converted on seven of his eight field goal attempts while wrangling down 17 rebounds and seven offensive boards, his game-long foul trouble forced the coaching staff to get creative with his backup center options.

Here's usually where Mitchell Robinson would usually factor into New York's equation, but an ankle issue held him from participating on the second leg of a back-to-back. Brown instead deployed a platoon of rebound specialist Ariel Hukporti and small-ball option Jeremy Sochan to fill in the gaps, and eventually turned to all of his wings to try out-working the Thunder with pure hustle.

A fair share of the Knicks' caution with Robinson's deployment is directly tied to their interest in keeping him available for the postseason, where he's been known to thrive as New York's one true defensive anchor. But whenever there's a hiccup in that plan, expect a jump in minutes from Mohamed Diawara to shore up the big wing depth and occasionally-desperate possessions as a pseudo-spot center for Josh Hart.

Hart's Fall From Primary Minute-Eater

Hart's seen more of a minute decrease than any other starter, and his decline from a league-high 37.6 a year ago to barely over 30 this ongoing season goes much deeper than Brown's attempt to use him as a reserve to start the fall.

Despite contributing 12 boards and 10 points as a pivotal fastbreak presence in the loss to Oklahoma City, he failed to crack the 25-minute line. Born-again sniper Landry Shamet ended in stealing some of his minutes as a similarly-effective perimeter defender with a jump shot that actually worries defenders.

The Knicks aren't afraid to deploy motion-oriented means to work around his flaws as a space-killer, but consider this another indicator that he his regular season workload may not translate to the playoffs. Shamet's currently a more valuable two-way presence, and even Jose Alvarado can be a better fit in the right matchup as an irritating point guard in his own right. And that's to say nothing of Miles McBride, the injured guard who posted an intriguing starting case of his own before going down with a sports hernia earlier in the year.

Veteran tough shot-creator Jordan Clarkson was handed with yet another DNP, taking his usual spot along the end of the bench alongside Tyler Kolek and the rest of his young teammates. Brown is all in on defense and continuity, and anyone who isn't even checking into games is all-but crossed off of his list of realistic postseason options.

