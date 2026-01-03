Knicks' Disappointing Signing Could Become Trade Piece

The New York Knicks swung in free agency with Guerschon Yabusele, and so far, it has been a miss.

Yabusele is averaging 3.3 points per game in 29 appearances with the Knicks so far this season. His numbers have dropped from last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's clear the Knicks did not get what they thought they would get in free agency.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Knicks may have regretted signing Yabusele.

"When the Knicks aimed to build out their bench this summer, they had one key resource at their disposal: the taxpayer's mid-level exception," Buckley wrote. "They invested most of it in Yabusele, who scored a two-year, $11.3 million pact with a player option on the second season."

"New York seems increasingly unlikely to receive any kind of return on that investment. The Knicks barely play the burly forward, and he isn't giving them a reason to rethink that (3.2 points on 40.8 percent shooting)."

"You'd at least hope his salary slot would be useful in a trade, but the presence of that pesky player option means the Knicks may have to sacrifice assets just to get rid of the contract. And since the 'Bockers are already operating with a limited trade budget, their dreams of adding an impactful midseason addition may already be dashed."

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after getting injured in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Could Yabusele Get Traded?

The NBA trade deadline is about a month away, and the team has to figure out how to go from here.

Yabusele could be trade fodder for the Knicks considering he signed a two-year deal in free agency with a player option for 2026-27. While he hasn't showcased the best of himself, his salary is not very difficult to move. He's only making $5.5 million this season.

There is hope that Yabusele, the captain of the French national team, could find a new home and thrive in the NBA. However, his fit with the Knicks just hasn't been what the front office thought it would be.

There is hope that Yabusele can turn things around for the Knicks, but if he is falling out of Mike Brown's rotation, then it may be best to explore potential trades.

If things turn around with Yabusele in the Knicks in the next couple of weeks, then perhaps he could be part of the stretch run. But as of now, there needs to be some change with his production.

