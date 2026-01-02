Knicks' Mike Brown Sounds Off On Glaring Issue

Despite sitting near the top of the NBA power rankings, the New York Knicks have a major problem, and head coach Mike Brown is calling them out.

After New York's devastating 134-132 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve, Brown went off on his team's defense, the key to their downfall.

“I just hope, sooner than later, our guys collectively want to sustain, the right way, the play on the defensive end of the floor,” Brown said (H/T New York Post Sports). “We’ll figure it out offensively as the game goes on. But when you play the way we play defensively, which is in spurts, you’re gonna keep giving a team hope. And when you give a team hope in this league, guys are too talented. They’re gonna find a way, especially a good team.”

Knicks Defense Needs Improvement

Defense has been a thorn in the Knicks' sides lately, and most glaringly on their latest road trip when they also took on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. With Josh Hart out for most all three contests due to a ankle sprain against the Cavs and Mitchell Robinson sitting two of three for rest, New York's main defenders weren't able to contribute.

Missing Hart and Robinson really showed. The Knicks relied on clutch antics from young guard Tyler Kolek in the Christmas Day showdown in Cleveland, narrowly winning the contests 126-124. It was the same a few days later in Atlanta, with captain Jalen Brunson putting up big numbers to make up for sloppy defense in the 130-125 win.

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Against the Spurs, the Knicks just couldn't get it done when their offense dropped off towards the end. Brown addressed the issue, encouraging his guys to play more intentionally and defensively.

“Sometimes, when you win games, it’s human nature to just think, ‘It’s gonna happen,’ subconsciously when that does occur," he said. "Maybe that’s the case, I don’t know. But what I do know is we have to sustain whatever we’re trying to do defensively, for 48 minutes and not look back on a game and say ‘man if we would’ve been a little bit more physical here, a little bit smarter here and play with a sense of urgency for 48 minutes defensively, we had a great chance to win.’ But I can’t say that.”

The Knicks have another opportunity to improve their defense tonight against the Hawks back at home at Madison Square Garden. Both Hart and Robinson are expected to make a return early this month, though it is unclear as to the exact timeline of either player's reinstatement to the court.

