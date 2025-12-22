Knicks Duo Chasing NBA History With Combined Stat

The New York Knicks are fresh off an NBA Cup win with a 20-8 record on the season, and they have the chance to snag another meaningful victory between two of their star players.

Jalen Brunson, averaging 29.1 points per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns, averaging 21.6 PPG, could become the first duo to log a combined 50+ points per game in consecutive seasons.

Last season, Brunson averaged 26 PPG and Towns averaged 24.4, marking the 10th consecutive season for Towns with 20+ PPG.

Another Stunning Night for Brunson

After Brunson's recent stunning 47-point game against the Miami Heat (his highest-scoring performance at Madison Square Garden), Towns sang his praises.

“He’s a special player, I think we all know that,” Towns said, via SNY. “It doesn’t surprise me when he has nights like that.”

After the game, even Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Brunson for his talent.

“If you want to beat a great competitor, you have to do above and beyond,” Spoelstra said, via SNY. “It is possible, but you can’t just play well, you can’t just compete well, you can’t just be there. You gotta put him away. You gotta put possessions away. And he’s gonna put his imprint on it. That’s what great players do."



“He has a great knack for it. He’s relentless.”

Towns had a quiet night in this showdown, with just two points in the game but six rebounds. Towns leads the team with 11.6 rebounds per game (second-best in the NBA) and is third on the team with an 86.6% free throw percentage. Superstar Brunson leads the team with 6.6 assists per game.

Brunson is seventh in the NBA for point scoring, and this latest Knicks victory marked his 20th 40-point game for the Knicks. A beloved figure in New York sports, Brunson earned a hilarious 27 votes in the recent New York City mayoral election, and has been a beacon of hope as the Knicks chase victory under a new head coach.

Knicks' Eastern Conference Dreams

The Knicks are just behind the 22-6 Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, and they have their eyes on another championship after coming up just short last season. They made it farther than they had in 25 years, and they are "addicted", in Towns' words, to the idea of the next ring.

“No matter if it’s the Cup, NBA Finals – winning anything, when you get that feeling of winning, it’s addictive," Towns said last week. "I want us to have that mindset where we’re addicted to the next championship."

