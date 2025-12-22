Knicks' Jalen Brunson Has Adorable Moment with Tiniest Fan

The New York Knicks invited one of their biggest (and tiniest) fans to meet her hero after a dominant New York win vs. the Miami Heat this weekend.

It all started on Instagram when long time Knicks fan @myleanback shared videos of her young daughter posing for photos and saying "Brunson!" where most kids might have said "cheese!" She even has a stuffed version of the captain, complete with his signature braids.

The video went super viral, even being reposted by ESPN on TikTok. Then, the family was invited to sit courtside to watch their team take down the Heat, followed by an adorable meet and greet with the man himself. The team shared the video to their social media, along with a photo of the girl meeting her hero.

one of jalen’s biggest fans showed up today and the captain drops a season-high in points 🧡💙



coincidence?? nah, just BRUNSONNNN!



vote jalen for nba all-star ⭐️ https://t.co/Ov3esq1i8z pic.twitter.com/c8GlY1Rsdl — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 22, 2025

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Has Massive Game vs. Heat

Brunson had a huge game against Miami, warming back up after a tough post NBA Cup stretch. Brunson put up a season-high 47 points, complete with three rebounds and eight assists.

His play secured the Knicks' 132-125 win over Miami. Forward/ guard Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledged Brunson's big night, but also affirmed he knows that the captain is more than capable of doing it again.

“He’s a special player. I think we know that, Towns said (h/t New York Post Sports). “And he doesn’t surprise you when he has nights like that.”

our fearless leader 😮‍💨



vote jb to nba all-star game ⭐️ https://t.co/Ov3esq1i8z pic.twitter.com/IkPlxQsHCn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 22, 2025

While Brunson played more than head coach Mike Brown would have liked, with 38 minutes on the court, he delivered an MVP-caliber performance that the team has come to expect.

“You try to sit ’em as long as you can,” Brown said postgame. “But if you feel the game slipping, it’s my job to help us win in the best way possible. … It’s a matter of I know we’re in a little bit of that we got to keep fighting to get out of, get our feet back underneath us. And it’s me just throwing him out there knowing we’ve got to get this game. I tried to sit him as long as I can, but it’s, ‘Let’s go get this game.’ ”

Brunson surely thought the minutes were worth it for an important win capped off by meeting one of his smallest fans. The Knicks face a tough stretch ahead of them, with nine of the next 13 away from home, which has been New York's biggest struggle this season.

