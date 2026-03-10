Knicks Fall to Clippers Despite KAT's Monster Night

The New York Knicks dropped a heartbreaker on the road, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-118 in a game filled with scares, struggles and last-minute chaos.

Despite some good plays, particularly from Karl-Anthony Towns, New York could not overcome a leaky defense and too many individual breakdowns on both ends of the floor. This one is going to sting.

The scariest moment of the night had nothing to do with the scoreboard. Early in the first half, Karl-Anthony Towns began visibly limping and grabbing at his right knee.

But soon he came after a short break and went into the locker room during halftime, and after that, he was good to go on the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns finished the game with 35 points and 12 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks fall short vs Clippers 126-118:



35 points

13-17 FG

3-4 three

12 rebounds

7 assists pic.twitter.com/VVuwImKP90 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 10, 2026

Bridges and Shamet Could Not Bail Out the Knicks

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mikal​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bridges arrived at this match with a strong desire to redeem himself, as he did not score at all in the game against the Lakers on March 8. There were moments when he was really on point - for instance, he shot a running three and made a driving layup in the fourth quarter; however, he still lost the ball after a bad pass, committed fouls that were not necessary and was nowhere to be seen for quite long periods of time.

Someone who was the reason for New York giving up five first-round picks simply cannot allow himself to be a mere shadow when the team is relying on him the most. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Landry Shamet's first half was just as frustrating. He missed three consecutive 3-point attempts in the opening quarter alone and added a turnover via a bad pass that Darius Garland capitalized on immediately. Shamet​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ briefly got his range in the fourth with drilling a clutch 3-pointer to cut down the deficit, but the damage done in the first half was already deep ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌enough.

Two​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ minutes to go, Jalen Brunson made a beautiful stepback bank shot and KAT was very determined to grab the offensive rebound, changing the lead in the final minute. However, Darius Garland finished the game from the free-throw line by scoring 126-118.

The Knicks' defense allowed 126 points, providing open looks throughout the entire game and getting beaten off the dribble again and again. The Knicks' defense didn’t even put up a fight, no resistance, no urgency, and that definitely has to be changed quickly since the playoffs are almost ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌here.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!