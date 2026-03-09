Two Predictions For Knicks' Potential Rebound Game vs. Clippers

The New York Knicks got handled by the Los Angeles Lakers 110-97, and now they have to bounce back on the same road trip against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard has been playing like it's 2019 again, and that alone makes tonight interesting.

The Clippers just beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-120, with Kawhi dropping 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting and drawing nine fouls. He converted 12 of his 14 free throw attempts, attacking the line the way only he can. That is the version of Leonard that gives any team problems.

LA sits at 31-32 and is fighting for its playoff life out West. They have won four of their last five, and with Leonard playing at this level, they are far more dangerous than their record suggests. The Knicks are 41-24 and third in the East, but this road trip has already shown that nobody is getting a free pass.

Mitchell Robinson is out tonight due to left ankle injury management, sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back as planned. That puts even more on Karl-Anthony Towns, and honestly, this is the kind of spot where KAT tends to show up.

Karl-Anthony Towns Will Add to His League-Leading Double-Double Total

Mar 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With Robinson out, Towns is the anchor on both ends tonight. The Clippers do not have the frontcourt depth to handle him, and KAT has been one of the best rebounders in the league all season, at over 11 per game. Even in the Lakers' loss, he put up 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Expect him to surpass 25 points and grab 10-plus rebounds in a big individual performance tonight.

Mohamed Diawara Can Reach Double Digits Against the Clippers

Mohamed Diawara has been one of the more exciting stories off the Knicks bench lately, and tonight looks like another good spot for him.

The 20-year-old French rookie is shooting 40% from three on the season. He does not need many minutes to make an impact - he has already hit 14 points twice in limited time.

Look for him to find his spots, knock down three three-pointers, and finish with 12 or more.

Jalen Brunson will do what he always does - run the offense, hit the clutch shots, and keep New York in control. The bench will chip in enough to make the difference late. Kawhi will make it a fight for three quarters, but the Knicks have too much depth to lose this one.

Prediction: New York Knicks 120, LA Clippers 113.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!