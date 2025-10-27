Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Just Pulled Season’s Best Trading Card
Karl-Anthony Towns walked into the NBA Store in Manhattan last week for what seemed like a typical product launch. He left holding one of the most valuable basketball cards of the year.
The New York Knicks center pulled an autographed Cooper Flagg rookie card numbered to just 50 copies during Topps Basketball's comeback celebration. Abby Jones captured the moment on video and posted it to X, showing Towns examining the card alongside teammates OG Anunoby and Josh Hart as excited fans pressed closer to witness the rare pull. The room understood what just happened.
Topps chose October 24 to mark its return to licensed NBA cards after 16 years away. Panini had held exclusive rights since 2009, but the league's partnership with Fanatics changed everything when it took effect October 1. Fans started lining up outside the Manhattan store at 5 a.m. for the 6 p.m. event, ready to rip packs of the first Topps basketball product since the 2009-10 season.
Towns appeared at the launch alongside Anunoby, Hart, and NBA legend Andre Iguodala. The event felt electric because Topps held simultaneous parties across the country. Out in Dallas at CardVault by Tom Brady, Cooper Flagg himself opened packs with fans and pulled a Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki card on his first try.
Meanwhile in Los Angeles at another NBA Store location, Chris Paul shared stories about collecting as a kid before Topps officials handed him a pack from his own 2005-06 rookie year.
Paul pulled an Allen Iverson card and traded it to a young fan on the spot.
"It's more fun collecting now as an adult than it was as a kid, 'cause now I know the guys on the cards." Paul said.
Why Is the Cooper Flagg Card So Sought After?
The card Towns pulled carries weight beyond its scarcity. Flagg signed exclusive autograph and memorabilia agreements with Fanatics and Topps back in January, months before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That exclusivity means his signed cards won't flood the market through competing brands. Collectors can only chase Flagg autographs through Topps products, driving demand sky-high for the limited copies that exist.
The autographed Flagship card numbered to 50 represents one of the rarest Flagg pulls available. He entered the league carrying massive expectations after his college career, and early returns suggest the hype was justified. His exclusive deal ensures these cards maintain their value as collectors compete for pieces from his rookie season.
The broader Topps Basketball release delivered beyond just Flagg. LeBron James autographs appear in licensed NBA cards for the first time through his exclusive Fanatics deal. Victor Wembanyama signed his first cards wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey for the product. The 300-card base set includes autographs, relics, and short-print inserts designed to bring Topps' baseball aesthetic to the hardwood.
Towns seems comfortable in his new basketball home after the October 2024 trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The five-time All-Star embraced the "Big Bodega" nickname New York fans gave him and opened the 2025-26 season averaging 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds through three games despite managing a Grade 2 right quadriceps strain.
His lucky card pull at the Topps launch added another New York moment to a season already full of them, this time with a piece of cardboard that could fetch thousands.
