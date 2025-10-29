Knicks Take Second-Half Beating to Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks picked up an important win at home, defeating the New York Knicks 121-111 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee while Jalen Brunson tried to keep the Knicks competitive throughout the game.
The Bucks improved to 3-1 on the season while handing New York its second consecutive loss.
First Quarter: Back-and-Forth Start
The opening quarter was a tight battle between two Eastern Conference contenders. Both teams traded baskets early as they tried to establish their rhythm.
Mikal Bridges got the Knicks going early with a three-pointer assisted by OG Anunoby. Jalen Brunson was aggressive from the start, attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line.
For Milwaukee, Ryan Rollins made his presence felt with some key three-pointers. The Bucks also got solid contributions from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr..
The quarter ended with Milwaukee holding a slim 27-26 advantage. Brunson paced New York with 15 points in the opening frame, playing all 12 minutes.
Second Quarter: Knicks Take Control
New York came out firing in the second quarter and took control of the game. The Knicks put together an impressive offensive performance that saw them outscore the Bucks 45-32 in the period.
Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet got hot from beyond the arc, knocking down several three-pointers to extend the Knicks' lead. Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed with some crucial baskets around the rim.
Jordan Clarkson provided a spark off the bench for the Knicks with timely scoring. Brunson continued his strong play, mixing drives to the basket with pull-up jumpers.
Milwaukee struggled to keep pace despite efforts from Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Knicks took a commanding 71-59 lead into halftime.
Third Quarter: Bucks Fight Back
The third quarter belonged to Milwaukee as they clawed their way back into the game. The Bucks dominated the period, outscoring New York 35-20.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable, attacking the rim repeatedly and getting to the free-throw line. AJ Green caught fire from three-point range, hitting multiple triples to keep the Bucks' momentum going.
Ryan Rollins continued his excellent game with more clutch shooting. Myles Turner provided solid defense and rebounding for Milwaukee.
The Knicks struggled to find their offensive rhythm after their hot second quarter. By the end of the third, Milwaukee had trimmed the deficit and trailed just 91-94.
Fourth Quarter: Bucks Close Strong
Milwaukee completed the comeback in the final quarter, outscoring the Knicks 27-20 to secure the victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo took over down the stretch with his combination of power and finesse. He finished with strong drives to the basket and clutch free throws.
Ryan Rollins delivered big plays late in the game to help seal the win. The young guard had an outstanding performance throughout the night.
Despite Brunson's best efforts for New York, the Knicks couldn't match Milwaukee's intensity in the closing minutes. The Bucks' defense tightened up and forced difficult shots.
Milwaukee's bench provided crucial energy, and the home crowd lifted the team to the finish line. The final score read 121-111 in favor of the Bucks.
