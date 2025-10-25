Five Key Takeaways from Knicks' Win Over Celtics
The New York Knicks improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 105-95 victory over the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. The win showed the Knicks' strength and depth as they dominated their division rivals.
Here are five key takeaways from the matchup.
Knicks' Dominant Second Quarter Performance
The Knicks completely took over in the second quarter, outscoring the Celtics 42-14 in the game's most important period. After trailing 30-22 following the first quarter, New York started the second with an 11-0 run to grab control.
The Knicks then went on two massive scoring runs, including a 17-0 stretch and closing the half with 12 straight points to build a commanding 64-44 halftime lead. This 28-point quarter difference was too much for Boston to overcome despite its efforts in the second half.
Jalen Brunson Leads the Offensive Charge
Jalen Brunson delivered another excellent performance, scoring 31 points to lead all scorers. The point guard controlled the game's tempo and made important baskets in the fourth quarter when the Celtics tried to make it close. Brunson's ability to score when it mattered most helped the Knicks keep their lead and finish the game strong. His leadership continues to drive New York's early season success.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Double-Double Impact
Karl-Anthony Towns posted an impressive double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. The big man played despite being listed as doubtful earlier with a right quad strain. Towns' presence was huge for the Knicks, providing scoring, rebounding, and defense. His ability to play through injury and still dominate shows his commitment to the team's success.
Celtics Struggle Without Jayson Tatum
The Celtics fell to 0-2 without star player Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from a torn Achilles injury from the playoffs. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 23 points on his 29th birthday, but it wasn't enough. Sam Hauser provided energy with 18 points on six three-pointers, while Derrick White contributed solid minutes. However, Boston gave up 42 points in the second quarter, their second straight game allowing 42 points in a single period.
OG Anunoby's Injury Concern
The Knicks faced a scare when OG Anunoby limped off midway through the fourth quarter after hurting his knee or upper thigh while blocking a shot. Anunoby was already dealing with a left ankle sprain. His health is crucial moving forward as he provides elite defense and scoring. On a positive note, Josh Hart made his season debut after missing the opener, contributing 14 rebounds in 19 minutes.
