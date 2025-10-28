Knicks Release Latest Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update
Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable for every game this season but hasn't missed one yet. The five-time All-Star is playing through a Grade 2 quadriceps strain that would normally keep players out. As the New York Knicks travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks, the question remains: will he play again?
What's the Full Knicks Injury Report for Tuesday?
Towns leads another injury report going into the game's 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Fiserv Forum. Ian Begley of SNYtv broke the news on X that the All-Star center remains uncertain with his right quad strain, joined by Miles McBride and Guerschon Yabusele.
McBride has dealt with personal reasons over the past two games, while Yabusele is a new worry after picking up a left knee sprain.
Also, Mitchell Robinson's absence continues as the Knicks carefully manage his left ankle, keeping him out for a fourth straight game.
The pattern with Towns has been interesting. Despite being on the injury report for each of the Knicks' first three games, he's played every time. His season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers saw him put up 19 points and 11 rebounds while clearly in pain, though he later told reporters just how much he was hurting.
Towns played even better against the Boston Celtics two nights later, scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in just 33 minutes. His most recent game painted a different picture, as he pulled down 18 rebounds but shot only 6-of-14 from the floor in last weekend's loss to the Miami Heat.
Should the Knicks Keep Playing Towns Through This Injury?
The full story came out after opening night when Towns talked to reporters.
"Dealing with a Grade 2 quad strain, it's not something that's easy to deal with," he said, explaining the quad problem. This type of injury usually needs two to four weeks of rest for most players.
By continuing to play, Towns is taking a real risk. The injury can get worse if he keeps pushing it, turning what could be a short absence into something much longer. These kinds of muscle injuries often cause other problems if players come back too fast.
The evidence on the court shows it's affecting him. While Towns is still putting up good numbers, averaging 20 points and 14 rebounds through three games, watching him play tells a different story. His first step is slower when he drives to the basket, and he can't jump as high in traffic as usual.
The Miami game really showed these problems. His shooting wasn't as good, and defenders looked more comfortable going at him. His rebounding is still top-notch and he still helps space the floor for Jalen Brunson, but the lost speed and jumping ability are clear on film.
The Knicks don't have many good choices here. Robinson's continued absence has left them thin up front, with only Ariel Hukporti and Yabusele as the other real big men on the team.
If Yabusele can't play because of his knee problem, things get even tougher. Facing Giannis Antetokounmpo's downhill pressure and constant rim attacks with a hobbled Towns could be dangerous. The physical toll of guarding Giannis or absorbing contact in the paint might be exactly what turns a manageable injury into a serious problem.
The team has to decide between winning now and protecting Towns for later. One wrong step or bad landing could turn a manageable two-week problem into something that keeps one of their best players out for much longer.
