Knicks Fans Defend Jalen Brunson Against Lakers Guard Comparison
New York Knicks fans rallied to defend their star point guard Jalen Brunson after a social media post compared him to Lakers guard Austin Reaves. The comparison sparked immediate backlash from the passionate fanbase, who highlighted Brunson's superior playoff performances and overall impact.
A Twitter post recently went viral using a three-image meme featuring Austin Reaves dribbling, a right-pointing arrow, and Jalen Brunson celebrating. The post implied that the Lakers guard outshines the Knicks star, drawing quick reactions from fans across the league.
Knicks Faithful Rally Behind Their Star
The comparison didn't sit well with Knicks supporters, who quickly defended Brunson's credentials. Fans pointed to his elite playoff performances and questioned whether Reaves could match that level of production when it matters most.
"Dudes be ready to put anybody over Brunson. Reaves could not do what JB does for New York or has done in the playoffs," one fan wrote, emphasizing Brunson's importance to the Knicks organization.
Another fan specifically highlighted the playoff gap between the two guards. "Lmk when Reaves plays nearly as good as Brunson in the playoffs. Last year Reaves sucked balls in the playoffs," the comment read, referencing Reaves' struggles in the 2025 postseason where he averaged just 16.2 points on 41.1% shooting.
The statistics back up the fans' arguments. "Show me Reaves averaging 35 in a playoff series," one supporter challenged, pointing to Brunson's incredible 35.5 points per game average during a playoff series in 2024. Brunson has consistently delivered monster performances in the postseason, including multiple 40-point games and historical scoring streaks.
Some fans attributed the comparison to Brunson's media perception. "That's what happens when ur a superstar in a big market but your PR is in the gutter," one fan noted, while another added, "Worst PR in the nba for no reason". Despite playing in New York, Brunson hasn't received the same media attention as other stars, though his on-court production speaks volumes.
The debate highlighted the stark difference in playoff credentials. Brunson averaged 25.4 points in his playoff career and has established himself as one of the game's elite postseason performers. Meanwhile, Reaves averaged 16.7 points in playoff action, with his 2025 playoff run being particularly disappointing as the Lakers were eliminated in the first round.
"That's too funny," one fan simply replied to the original comparison, dismissing it entirely.
For Knicks fans, the choice is clear. Brunson has proven himself as a franchise cornerstone who elevates his game when the stakes are highest, while Reaves, despite his recent 51-point regular season performance, has yet to match that playoff consistency.
