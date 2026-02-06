Knicks Fans Get Disappointing Jose Alvarado News Before Pistons Game

Fans​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ will need to hold off on the hype of Jose Alvarado's Knicks debut. Before the deadline, the New York Knicks acquired the Brooklyn native from the New Orleans Pelicans, and already, fans were looking forward to "Grand Theft Alvarado" rocking the orange and blue for the first time.

To get the defensive specialist back to New York, the team sent Dalen Terry and two second-round picks. However, Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons won't include the much-awaited debut that Knicks fans were ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌expecting.

Alvarado Misses Morning Shootaround

According to Stefan Bondy, Alvarado isn't jumping right in.

"Jose Alvarado is not with the Knicks at morning shootaround in Detroit. Has to undergo physical before joining team."

There's no timetable yet for when he'll clear the medical protocols and be available to play.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ couldn't have come at a worse time for New York. The Knicks are in great need of Alvarado's pesky defensive presence and his knack for coming up with steals.

He put up 7.9 points per game and almost one steal per game for the Pelicans this season, getting the "Grand Theft Alvarado" nickname because of his skill in stealing inbounds ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌passes.

Knicks Injury Woes Continue to Mount

New York is already dealing with a brutal injury report heading into Detroit.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as doubtful with a right eye laceration sustained against Denver, while Josh Hart remains questionable with a sprained left ankle.

OG Anunoby is probable with a sore right toe. Miles McBride is out for an extended period with a left ankle injury and core muscle injury that reportedly required surgery . Adding Alvarado's unavailability only compounds the team's depth concerns.

Who Steps Up Tonight?

Without​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Alvarado and the injury report being unclear, probably, Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek among the bench players will get more playing time.

Kolek lately has been getting more minutes on the court because of his strong defensive play and productive shooting.

Shamet offers the Knicks a seasoned player and the kind of outside shooting that they need against Detroit’s ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌defense.

What to Expect Against Detroit

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have a 33-18 record after Friday's game, 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.

To reach that ninth win in a row, the Knicks only have to depend on the two stars - Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns - to handle the scoring. Bench can also play an important role if Mike Brown decides to use his traditional approach.

The team should thus make a strong play to Detroit's paint and run the fast break. Player movement will be very important to find open looks from behind the arc.

