Knicks Get Positive Josh Hart Injury Update vs Warriors

The New York Knicks have been dealing with a rough injury stretch, but heading into tonight's home game against the Golden State Warriors, the injury report is looking a lot cleaner than it has in recent days.

Karl-Anthony Towns has already been cleared and removed from the injury report.

And now, according to reporter James L. Edwards III on X, both Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan are listed as probable for tonight's tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

Both Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan are listed as probable for tonight’s game. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 15, 2026

Hart has been nursing left knee soreness that first appeared after he logged 36 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers. He sat out the next two games, missing matchups against the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers. Sochan was dealing with an illness that kept him out against Indiana, too.

Both Hart and Sochan were listed as day-to-day heading into this matchup, so the upgrade to probable is a welcome update. Hart averages 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season, though his scoring has dipped while he plays through the knee issue. He is still contributing in other ways, bringing defensive energy and rebounding that the Knicks miss when he sits.

The timing works out nicely. The Warriors are coming in severely shorthanded, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III all ruled out. New York should handle business tonight regardless, but getting these players back makes the rotation a little less stretched.

Knicks Return Home After Bumpy Five-Game Road Trip

Mar 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York closed out a five-game western road trip before returning to Madison Square Garden for tonight's game. The trip had its moments, starting with a dominant 142-103 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets.

But the Knicks then dropped back-to-back games against the Lakers and Clippers before steadying themselves with wins over Utah and Indiana to finish 3-2 on the trip.

It was not a clean stretch by any means, and playing without Hart for the final two games did not help. Still, finishing above .500 on a tough road swing keeps New York in a decent spot. The Knicks are 43-25 and sitting third in the Eastern Conference, one and a half games behind Boston for the second seed.

Tonight is a chance to build some momentum at home. The Warriors are a shell of themselves right now, and this is exactly the kind of game New York needs to take care of cleanly as the playoff push gets real.

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