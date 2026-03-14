Knicks Receive Major Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update for Warriors Game

New York Knicks fans, here's a good news for you.

As the Knicks are gearing up for their next clash against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden, the latest injury update brings both relief and concern. Karl-Anthony Towns is officially cleared to play after missing the last game against the Indiana Pacers.

However, questions linger around the supporting cast heading into this game.

Knicks Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns — AVAILABLE (not listed on the injury report)

Josh Hart — QUESTIONABLE (sore left knee, has missed 2 games)

Jeremy Sochan — QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Deuce McBride — OUT; (hernia surgery)

Towns sat out in 101-92 win over Indiana with bilateral knee soreness, meaning Knicks fans were holding their breath heading into the weekend. His clearance for the next game is a massive boost as New York looks to keep rolling against a struggling Warriors squad.

Hart's Knee Remains a Concern

Hart has been managing soreness in his left knee and has confirmed multiple aches, including in his ankles and back.

If he sits again, Jordan Clarkson is likely to absorb those minutes, as he delivered 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting the last time Hart was unavailable against Utah.

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