Knicks Get Troubling Josh Hart News Before Nuggets Matchup

The New York Knicks are 40-23 and firmly in the playoff race, but injuries keep finding their way into the picture. The latest blow came after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it is one that could affect their next road trip.

The Knicks have listed Josh Hart as questionable for their upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets with a lower back contusion. Hart suffered the injury during the Thunder game.

Hart gutted through it on the night. He briefly exited in the third quarter after air-balling a corner three and waving himself off, but returned in the fourth to help New York make a late push. He finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes. The shooting has not been great lately, but his rebounding and defensive versatility are what the Knicks actually lean on.

The concern now is Denver. The Nuggets are 38-24, play physical basketball, and have Nikola Jokic making life difficult for everyone. Hart is exactly the kind of player you need in that environment, someone who crashes the boards, guards multiple positions, and brings energy even when the shots are not falling.

His availability will be worth monitoring closely.

