Knicks' Josh Hart Exits With Injury Against Thunder

The New York Knicks are already trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and things just got more concerning at Madison Square Garden.

Already struggling offensively as a team, shooting just around 41% from the field, the Knicks are in danger of losing one of their most reliable two-way contributors for the remainder of the night.

Josh Hart's night took a worrying turn when he air-balled an open three-pointer in the corner and immediately waved himself off the floor.

"Josh Hart just airballed an open 3-pointer from the corner and immediately checked himself out of the game. Holding his back, he was accompanied by a trainer and security to the locker room. He fell in the second quarter and might have tweaked something in his back then," per Kris Pursiainen.

Before exiting, Hart had played 18 minutes and was clearly not himself. He finished with just 4 points on a rough 2-of-9 shooting night, including 0-of-3 from three-point range. He did contribute on the glass with 7 rebounds and added 3 assists, but his -9 plus/minus reflected the Knicks' struggles while he was on the floor.

The good news is that Hart returned in the fourth quarter, giving the Knicks a much-needed boost as the game seemed much closer in terms of score.

At one point, it seemed as if the Knicks'​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ injury issues went beyond Hart. Around the middle of the game, Jalen Brunson also sustained an apparent injury.

"Jalen Brunson is going to the locker room with a slight limp. I thought he was holding his groin at first. It now appears he's favoring a leg," the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield wrote on X.

Jalen Brunson is going to the locker room with a slight limp. I thought he was holding his groin at first. It now appears he's favoring a leg. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 5, 2026

According to reporter Kristian Winfield, it initially looked like a groin injury, but Brunson returned to the floor after some time.

Hart's Injury History a Cause for Alarm

Hart's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ availability has been tested multiple times this season. In fact, he was out of action for eight games in January after he rolled his right ankle during a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a harsh period that revealed how essential he is to New York in terms of both offense and defense.

The Knicks got lost in a damaging losing skid without Hart's effort on the boards and his tough defense. Hart is not a star in the conventional way, but the times when he hasn't played have always made the team's weaknesses quite clear, and the back problem that he has tonight seems almost certain to do so ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌again.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!