Knicks Dodge Three Major Injury Scares

The New York Knicks had a wild night at Madison Square Garden, and it wasn't just about the final score. In their 103-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, three Knicks players limped off the court at different points. It was the kind of night that tested every fan's nerves from start to finish.

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Jose Alvarado all had scary moments, but the team kept fighting through it. The fact that all three came back says a lot about the toughness of this group, even if the result didn't go New York's way.

1. Josh Hart: Back Scare

Well, this moment came around the 3rd quarter when Hart air-balled an open corner three and immediately waved himself off the floor. He walked to the locker room, holding his back, accompanied by a trainer. Per reporter Kris Pursiainen, Hart had taken a fall in the second quarter and likely tweaked something in his back then.

Josh Hart heads to locker room holding his back which he tweaked in the first half pic.twitter.com/betl7n6JMQ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 5, 2026

The crowd at MSG went quiet. But Hart returned in the fourth quarter and gave the Knicks an energy boost when they needed it most.

Despite returning in the fourth quarter, the Knicks have now officially listed Hart as questionable for the upcoming road game against the Denver Nuggets with a lower back contusion.

Final Stats: 25 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-11 FG | 0-3 3PT | 2-2 FT | 12 REB | 3 AST

2. Jalen Brunson: Leg Scare

Things got scarier when Brunson took what looked like a knee to his inner thigh and asked to come out. NY Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield shared the live updates on X.

"Jalen Brunson is going to the locker room with a slight limp," he wrote. "I thought he was holding his groin at first. It now appears he's favoring a leg."

Jalen Brunson goes in back pic.twitter.com/AQE1TdUQWs — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 5, 2026

Brunson came right back and continued running the offense. Post-game, when asked about a scratch under his eye, he had a simple reply.

"Probably a no-call," Brunson said. It appeared clear that he was taking a soft shot at the officials.

Jalen Brunson was asked about the scratch under his eye:



"Probably a no-call." pic.twitter.com/qTgGH3LbDu — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2026

Final Stats: 39 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-18 FG | 2-5 3PT | 4-6 FT | 3 REB | 15 AST

3. Jose Alvarado: Face Hit

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the moment when OKC had a score of 44-33 in the middle of the second quarter, Alvarado attempted a layup when Jaylin Williams came up and his hands unintentionally hit Jose right in the face. Alvarado headed to the locker room - interestingly, no trainer went after him, causing a lot of people to believe that it was just a quick washroom break. He came back to the game soon after without any ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌problem.

Final Stats: 12 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 0-2 3PT | 1-2 FT | 0 REB | 2 AST

Did the Refs Cost the Knicks?

Brunson's "no-call" dig post-game said it all. Coach Mike Brown even called out SGA by name after the game in a press conference. On a night this close, better calls could have easily flipped the result New York's way.

The Knicks will now shift focus to Denver, and Hart's availability will be the biggest question heading into that trip.

