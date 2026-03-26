Miles McBride's Imminent Return Creates Knicks Rotational Dilemma

The New York Knicks are rapidly approaching a fully-healthy status just in time for the playoffs.

Outside of Miles McBride, every one of the team's nightly contributors has been regularly durable or properly preserved over recent months, and even he's slated to return sooner rather than later. After undergoing surgery for a core sports hernia nearly two months ago, he's reportedly progressed to on-court scrimmaging in his attempt to re-join the Knicks' rotation.

He isn't some end-of-the-bench reserve unworthy of long-term thought, either, as McBride was enjoying his best statistical season to date before his body turned on him. When head coach Mike Brown needed a shooter to space the floor for the Knicks' stars, McBride answered a rise in volume with 42% long-range success on 6.9 3-point attempts per game.

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) looks to shoot the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

That shooting upside, along with his noteworthy perimeter defense, should theoretically push him right back into the core of New York's second unit in no time. But with the Knicks playing a deeper rotation than ever to strong results, having taken seven consecutive wins to this point, Brown will have to get creative in managing the minutes balance over the regular season's remainder.

Who's McBride's Direct Competition?

Aside from usual starters in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the guard room that McBride's set to return to will be deeper than what he remembers.

Landry Shamet is still expected to eat significant bench minutes of his own as another scoring threat from the perimeter, with his own veteran experience and dogged two-way play similarly lending itself well to the postseason. There weren't many feasible options aside from he and McBride when the career-Knick first checked out in early February, but one player whom the team traded for to replace some of McBride's production promises to shake things up.

Jose Alvarado isn't nearly the offensive threat that McBride is, but his distinctly-irritating defense will make up for his streaky jump shot. Brown always seems to be looking for as many defenders to pad his Brunson-led lineups with, and he's spent the weeks since the trade deadline straddling the regular rotation as a key energy guy.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

And while McBride may remember Jordan Clarkson as the score-first 30-something who'd lost his spot in the nightly lineup thanks to his general disinterest in defense, he, too, has surged in March. His own determination to make plays on both ends of the floor and generally remain in the rotation has shown on a nightly basis in recent performances, and few fellow Knicks can match the purely-confounding shot-making skills that he possesses.

McBride may have an advantage in Knicks experience and season-long numerical success over a few of his positional peers, but minutes are tight among guards looking to factor into New York's realistic playoff hopes. He'll likely make his first appearance over the team's next nine games, and only then will the balancing act truly begin.

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