Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Debate Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Showing

Bam Adebayo just put up one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history. And New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had plenty to say about it on their popular podcast, "The Roommates Show".

The two had a fun debate that got pretty heated, and it perfectly showed the chemistry that makes this Knicks team so special.

The Roommates Show Debate

When host Matt Hillman asked Brunson and Hart who they thought would score 83 points first: Bam Adebayo or WNBA star A'ja Wilson, the answers were very different.

Brunson did not hesitate. "I would have said A'ja," he said right away. Hart, on the other hand, went a different route. "I probably would have said Bam. Let's be real."

Hillman added: "There's no way you would have predicted Bam would have scored 83 before A'ja, bro." Brunson doubled down: "Before this game, if someone came up to you and said, who would score 83 first, Bam or A'ja? You would 1000% say A'ja. You're just saying this because you know it's going to piss her off."

Hart tried to defend himself by pointing out that A'ja's career high is just 53 points, making 83 nearly impossible for her. But Brunson shut it down fast, "So shut the f* up."

What Bam's 83 Means for the Knicks

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to post up against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bam​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ scored 83 points on March 10, 2026, against the Washington Wizards, which was the 2nd highest individual scoring performance in NBA history, only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 being ahead. His previous personal best was just 41 points. This time, it was a totally different Bam.

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ present, the Knicks rank third in the East with a record of 46-25, and there's a strong possibility that they might face the Heat in the playoffs. This season, the teams each won two games out of the four games they played against each other.

Bam scored an average of 16.5 points and gathered 11 rebounds in his match-ups against New York this season - and all this was prior to his 83-point ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌performance.

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks play against the Heat in the playoffs, holding Bam back is going to be the major issue. To contain his strength on defense, Karl-Anthony Towns will have to be up to the task; meanwhile, Brunson and Hart should ensure the Heat do not score on easy fast breaks.

The Knicks have the stamina and strength to fight; however, at the moment, Bam is playing at a totally different level.

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