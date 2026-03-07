Knicks Star's MVP Chances Falling Amidst Rough Scoring Stretch

The New York Knicks have been one of the NBA's best teams this season, but the MVP conversation around their franchise star is quietly turning sour. Jalen Brunson, the heartbeat of this squad, is now teetering on the edge of the MVP ladder, and next week's results could seal his fate in the race entirely.

Jalen Brunson currently sits at No. 10 on the official Kia MVP Ladder, a sharp fall from his peak ranking of No. 4 earlier this season.

At his best, he was averaging around 30 points per game and was a serious top-5 candidate in the NBA MVP race. Now that his March averages have slipped to 18.8 PPG, that case is looking significantly weaker.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ after placing Brunson as No. 8 on the February 27 ladder, the online reaction was ruthless. Fans asked why Kevin Durant was not ranked above him. The irony is that the same corners of Twitter that raged when he wasn't on the ladder now want him removed.

The Recent Scoring Dip Is Real

Looking​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ at the game log, Brunson has definitely changed his game in March. He scored only 9 points against Denver and 16 against OKC, shooting 5-for-18 from the field. Yet, his 15-assist performances against the Thunder and Denver proved that even when his shots are off, he is still a playmaking genius. Brunson's scoring has taken a hit, but his decision-making has not.

Does It Even Matter to Him or the Knicks?

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ be honest? Maybe not as much as fans believe. Brunson has never chased individual stats. His focus has been on winning, and the Knicks are doing exactly that.

With Karl-Anthony Towns regularly delivering solid performances inside and the bench not leaving Brunson as the only option on the floor again, the Knicks seem to be on the right track. The big reliance on JB to handle every single offensive possession alone is gradually disappearing, and this is a really positive indication for New York's potential in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌playoffs.

A Road Stretch That Could Change Everything

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the point where things begin to look even more interesting. The Knicks have a tough road stretch coming up with the Lakers on March 8, the Clippers on March 9, and the Jazz on March 11. These are the exact opponents where Brunson has thrived in recent matchups:

vs. Lakers: 26.6 PPG, 8.6 APG, 4.6 RPG in last 5 games

vs. Clippers: 23.6 PPG, 5.8 APG, 4.4 RPG in last 5 games

vs. Jazz: 29.2 PPG, 6.8 APG, 3.4 RPG in last 5 games

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ he can deliver three consecutive top-notch performances against these teams, that could boost his MVP argument significantly.

