Knicks' Jalen Brunson's MVP Odds Remain a Longshot

The NBA's self-imposed 65-game minimum to maintain award eligibility is nothing new to members and viewers of the league, but amidst mounting injuries to some of the game's premier faces, the regular-season MVP is starting to feel up-in-the-air by pure technicality.

While recent winners Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic still have to be mentioned as some of the favorites to continue padding their individual trophy rooms, previous absences have chiseled deeply into the odds that they'll play enough games to participate in the end-of-year race. The frontman of the New York Knicks should feasibly be in the running to pick up where they left off, but his own chances aren't as good as some fans may hope.

Jalen Brunson is a consensus-top 10 player in the league, having just earned a start in the All-Star games, and he's positioned well-enough to theoretically challenge any other contender in guiding one of the league's best squads to one of the Eastern Conference's highest seeds.

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks react during the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Members of the media aren't quite as captivated by the Knicks star, though, with many turning to his peers when surveying the best remaining MVP options across the game. He rang in as the ninth-likeliest winner in ESPN's straw poll conducted to commemorate start of the schedule's final third, firmly ranking behind a few of his in-conference neighbors and rivals.

While Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander unexpectedly hogged the vast majority of the poll's first-place votes, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham and San Antonio Spurs wunderkind Victor Wembanyama each came away with significantly more buzz as the third- and fourth- biggest vote-getters. Brunson's 17 total MVP points couldn't even hang with Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell, players whom he's personally bested over recent playoff bouts.

How Can Brunson Close the Gap?

The Knicks' scoring guard was never going to hang with the repeat winners, but for the most part, he can keep up with just about anyone on any given night.

That's what made the Knicks' recent loss to crushing not only in the eyes of New Yorkers looking to seize a cathartic win over the Detroit Pistons, but also to Brunson's quietly-brewing MVP campaign. Cunningham positively had his way with the Knicks in collecting 42 points, 13 assists and eight boards to propel the road win, and though Brunson's 33 points were nothing to scoff at, losing a duel with these stakes so publicly clearly did his stock no favor.

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

And usually, 27 points a night should be enough to get the best player on a top-five or six team some real play in the eyes of voters. Brunson picked an inconvenient year to shoot 47% from the field for his worst mark as a Knicks, and though Cunningham is less efficient with even fewer points, his status as the best player on the NBA's record-best Pistons demands the eyes.

Lapping players like Cunningham remains possible with under 30 games left in the regular season schedule, though with an 0-2 record against the Pistons dragging the Knicks down, Brunson and/or his team will need a little bit of luck to push the go-to guy in New York to new personal heights.

