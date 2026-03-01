Knicks' Jalen Brunson MVP Debate Is Getting Ugly

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA MVP discussion is always a major source of arguments. However, it becomes quite complicated when Jalen Brunson's name is involved.

The Knicks guard has a unique talent for dividing basketball fans, no matter if they are his supporters or not.

Without making much noise, during this season, Brunson managed to get a spot on NBA.com's official Kia MVP Ladder - and, as usual, the public reacted ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌negatively.

https://t.co/wWGNmWnCY9’s updated MVP Ladder:



1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Cade Cunningham

4. Victor Wembanyama

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jaylen Brown

7. Donovan Mitchell

8. Jalen Brunson

9. Anthony Edwards

10. Kawhi Leonard — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 27, 2026

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Feb. 27, NBA.com released its most recent Kia MVP Ladder, placing Brunson at No. 8 just behind Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard, with Kevin Durant not even making the top 10. Those three factors alone were sufficient to bring the fans to a total ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌meltdown.

Fans React to Brunson's MVP Ranking

A Knicks fan was among the first to speak out: "I'm a Knicks fan, why is Brunson so high? He hasn't been had an elevated role this season, and hasn't been putting up numbers."

Another went even harder with a tweet: "NBA.com must be hiring cause what kinda clowns cookin this up? Jalen Brunson been straight declining since Jan. 1, good fourth quarter killer though. Kawhi? The clippers finna play the Cancun cobras first round. KD third in the west, I don't even need to mention numbers."

It's worth noting that KD's omission is genuinely debatable. Durant has been productive in Houston, but consistency issues have kept him off the official ladder.

Durant's exclusion drew even more heat via tweet: "How is Jalen Brunson even there in this list? It doesn't make sense. Kevin Durant is playing better than him, why isn't he there? What does even Brunson do - their team is shit, they don't have good offense and defense is worse. The team will fall and I bet Jalen will fall off this list."

How is Jalen Brunson even there in this list? It doesnt make sense. Kevin Durant is playing better him, why isnt he there. What does even Brunson do - their team is shit , they dont have good offense and defense is worse. The team will fall and I bet Jalen will fall off this list — Ravi shankar (@Ravishan024) February 27, 2026

Kawhi's placement below Brunson wasn't sitting right either. One fan expressed simply: "Brunson and Mitchell before Kawhi?"

Another noted: "NBA.com putting Brunson over Ant and Kawhi."

One user kept it blunt: "Jalen Bumson at 8." Another chimed in with a tweet: "'Brunson' 'Brown' over Maxey."

Edwards' ranking drew its own wave: "Ant below mitchell and brunson same Brunson who only scored 8 pts and same mitchell who struggled against the Knicks."

Ant below mitchell and brunson 😂😂 same brunson who only scored 8 pts and same mitchell who struggled against the knicks — BOOPERDOOPER (@booperdooper240) February 27, 2026

And one fan let the emojis do all the work tweeti: "Brunson on here 😭😭😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂"

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the wonderful irony of it all - pretty much the same places on Twitter were completely furious when Brunson wasn't even considered for the MVP Ladder. Now that he is, they want him off. It's just impossible for him to get any support ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌online.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!