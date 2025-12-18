Knicks Star Proves Worth By Dominating Victor Wembanyama

The New York Knicks were the last team standing in Las Vegas, winning the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup by defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113.

Knicks players delivered standout performances. NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson tallied 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. OG Anunoby led with 28 points and earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Game honor.

Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek contributed off the bench, combining for 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in the second half. They helped turn the tide in the second half.

However, the most impactful player for the Knicks during the championship game was Mitchell Robinson. He was tasked with the virtually impossible task of slowing down Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Mitchell Robinson was unsung hero for Knicks

It is a matchup that players know they are going to lose more often than not and can only hope to contain. However, on this night, Robinson came away as the clear victor, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

The New York center played only 18 minutes in the game, but his presence was felt for the duration of his time on the court. He stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with four points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Most of the rebounding damage came on the offensive end, where he was credited with 10 offensive rebounds. In the fourth quarter, his presence was felt the most, helping the Knicks seize momentum and carry it to the end of the game.

New York generated 31 shot attempts in the quarter, compared to only 19 for San Antonio. His activity on the offensive glass provided the team with multiple second-chance opportunities, overwhelming the Spurs on the interior.

In the final stanza alone, Robinson pulled down eight rebounds. Wembanyama had zero of San Antonio’s six rebounds over the final 12 minutes, becoming overwhelmed by the rebounding prowess of his counterpart.

Alas, it wasn’t only the fourth quarter that Robinson was making life miserable for the Spurs star. As shared by DJ Zullo on X, the opposing big men shared the court for 12:21 in the championship game.

Those minutes were dominated by the Knicks’ center. His presence on the court led to Wembanyama having to adjust how he played defensively, and New York took full advantage.

In that 12:21, San Antonio had a defensive rating of 141.7, allowing the Knicks to rebound 70.6% of their missed shot attempts. To put into perspective just how poor those numbers are, the Washington Wizards have the worst defensive rating in the NBA this season, with a 123. The league average for offensive rebound percentage allowed is between 22-27%.

After the game, during his presser, Wembanyama shared some awful news about losing someone close to him. Condolences to him, as that is not an easy thing for anyone to deal with.

It could have certainly had an impact on his performance on the court. That should be taken into consideration when discussing how he played, but it shouldn’t take away from how well Robinson was for New York, showcasing exactly why they should not be involving him in trade talks.

