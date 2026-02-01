Knicks' Jalen Brunson Reacts To All-Star Starter Selection

Jalen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brunson, the captain of the New York Knicks, is on his way to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game as a starter again.

Knicks supporters have seen him evolve into one of the most dependable players in the league, and the manner in which he received this accolade displays his gratitude and modesty.

Brunson is a key figure for the Knicks on both defense and offense. The combination of his performance this year and leadership in New York has garnered him admiration throughout the NBA, and the All-Star selection is another highlight of an exceptional ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌career.

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the latest episode of The Roommates Show, Brunson was asked about being named an All-Star starter again and he just kept it ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌simple.

He first started with saying a simple "thank you" then extended the conversation by clarifying some things related to confusion about his All-Star history.

“Ali (Brunson's wife) was like, ‘Congrats, you’re finally a starter.’ I was like… that was last year.”

Brunson admitted last year didn’t feel like a full All-Star experience.

“We probably played like five minutes of real time. Last year was that round-robin thing, so I barely played. It didn’t seem like I played, because I didn’t.”

Looking ahead to the new USA vs. World format, Brunson was candid.

“Yeah, I mean, I think our starting lineup’s a little small, but we’ll make do.”

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Earlier All-Star Comment

Earlier this season, when asked about his selection, Brunson said, “Means the world to me. I came here not knowing what to expect. But this place has embraced me. This fan base has embraced me. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In the 2024 NBA All-Star Game (Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference), Brunson played around 17 minutes, scoring 12 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out five assists. He shot 5-12 from the field and 2-9 from three in that appearance.

Knicks Performance This Season

Throughout​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the current season, Brunson has stepped up as one of the key players of the Knicks, putting up quite impressive scoring and assisting stats and regularly being the player that his team looks to during clutch moments.

It is through his leadership that the Knicks have managed to remain contenders in the challenging Eastern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Conference.

A major personal milestone came when Brunson scored his 10,000th NBA point in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, cementing his legacy as one of the franchise’s great scorers.

10,000 points for Jalen Brunson 👏



Congrats to the @nyknicks' captain! pic.twitter.com/hiOGJfiANP — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2026

Brunson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ rise from a quality starter to an All-Star leader and team captain reflects not only his talent but also his hard work. Knicks fans will be rooting for him as he carries the banner for New York at the All-Star ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Game.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!