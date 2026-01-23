Knicks Don't Need To Make Any Roster Changes

Everyone needs to calm down. This is the part of the NBA season, where every team, fan, etc. wants to feel involved. Every team in the NBA good or bad seems to be looking to make a move to be "better".

Here is the truth; certain teams don't need to make a premature trade. They just need to build on what they already have. The New York Knicks need to stand pat.

Here are some reasons why:

The Knicks have a complete team

When you look around the league, primarily at the Eastern Conference. From top to bottom, each team lacks something vital.

For the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, who are the co-stars next to Cade Cunningham and Giannis Antetokounmpo? For the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, it's the health of their respective stars Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. How about the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic? Both talented but young and lack playoff experience. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls still need their number one guy.

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown addresses the team prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks are quite the contrary. First and foremost, they have a team that was just two games away from the NBA Finals last year. Outside of firing their head coach Tom Thibodeau, they were able to keep their same core of players. They have two All-Stars (Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns), outside shooting (Miles "Deuce" McBride, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson), solid two-way players (O.G. Anunoby and Mikal Bridges), rebounding (Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart). Not to mention, the Knicks have playoff experience as a unit.

Unless any players go on the injury report for an extended period of time. What else do the Knicks actually need to get back to where they were last May?

Knicks are still a top seed in the Eastern Conference

Yes, it is the East, An it will remain the east.

The Knicks are currently 26-18, which is currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference. Before dropping 9 of their last 12 games, they were as high as the number two seed with a In-Season tournament championship. In an 82-game season, there will be stretches that losing streaks will happen even for the better teams, due to physical and mental fatigue, level of competition and injuries. These are the bumps and bruises that build character while weathering the storm.

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What do the Knicks need to do?

This is something that needs to be looked at as in house approach. While the Knicks may have all the tools to win a championship. There still some retooling that needs to be done.

First, the Knicks mental approach needs to be checked. Over the past three seasons, they have elevated from a playoff team to a conference semi finals appearance, to a conference finals appearance. The only team that eliminated them these past two seasons is not healthy, and that's the Indiana Pacers. This season, the mindset of this Knicks team is nothing short of an NBA finals appearance.

Second, head coach Mike Brown needs to make Towns more of a priority in the offense. A player of that caliber shouldn't be unsure what to do on the basketball court. If the Knicks want to compete for a championship it is only going to come with Towns playing his highest level of basketball.

karl-anthony towns on the attack kept us entertained 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ciBkLUkhsI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 22, 2026

Finally, the Knicks fan base not losing faith in their team. Many of these players do hear the noise and check their social media. Criticism of a team is fine, but don't lose sight of the long term mission and push things away prematurely, like Thibodeau.

The Knicks need to stand pat and finish what they started.

