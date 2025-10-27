How Knicks Can Prepare for Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves
The New York Knicks have a golden opportunity heading into their November 5th matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves' explosive superstar, will likely miss the game due to a right hamstring strain that will sideline him for two weeks.
Edwards was off to a scorching start this season. He opened with 41 points against Portland and followed up with 31 against the Lakers before the injury struck. The three-time All-Star was averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.9% from the field and 47.4% from three-point range.
His absence leaves a massive hole in Minnesota's offense. Edwards had been carrying the scoring load and providing the star power the Timberwolves desperately need. Without their best player, Minnesota will lean heavily on Julius Randle, who has stepped up admirably in Edwards' absence.
Randle posted 31 points in the Timberwolves' win over Indiana after Edwards went down, showing he can handle the increased offensive responsibility. The former Knicks star has been solid this season and will be familiar territory playing at Madison Square Garden against his old team.
The Knicks enter this matchup with a good record of 3-1, if they are able to win against Bucks. Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal, averaging 30.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. His 37-point performance against Miami showed he's in elite form. Karl-Anthony Towns has also been excellent, averaging 14 rebounds per game while providing consistent scoring.
How the Knicks Should Attack
The Knicks should focus their defensive attention on Randle and force Minnesota's role players to beat them. Without Edwards, the Timberwolves lack a secondary scoring threat who can consistently create offense. Players like Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid will need expanded roles, but they're not the same caliber as Edwards.
New York's offense should attack Minnesota's interior defense relentlessly. With Karl-Anthony Towns knowing the Timberwolves' schemes inside and out, the Knicks have a strategic advantage. Brunson should look to get into the paint early and often, drawing fouls and creating opportunities for others.
This is a must-win game for the Knicks at home. Playing an Edwards-less Timberwolves team gives them a significant advantage they need to capitalize on. Minnesota is still dangerous with Randle and Rudy Gobert, but losing your best player is always tough to overcome.
We can expect the Knicks to win this game by 8-12 points. Brunson will likely score 28-32 points, while Towns should dominate the glass with 12-15 rebounds against his former team. Randle might put up good numbers (22-25 points) in his return to MSG, but it won't be enough without Edwards.
