Knicks' Jeremy Sochan Reveals True Feelings on Facing Spurs

Jeremy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Sochan back in the spotlight, but it is not necessarily for the New York Knicks’ reasons. The 22-year-old forward, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs at the beginning of this month and was quickly picked up by New York, is now going to face his former team at their home court, Madison Square Garden.

It’s a story that pretty much writes itself. The player San Antonio dropped, who is now wearing the orange and blue, going up against the very team that picked him ninth overall in 2022. However, if you thought Sochan would bring some emotional baggage into the game on Sunday, you'd better think ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌again.

When asked whether it would feel strange lining up against his old team, Sochan was candid and composed.

"I've talked with a few people about it, like how do I feel? Not really. I'm excited to be around my old teammates and some of the coaches and people around the organization, because at the end of the day, [I was] there for a while. I built really good relationships with a lot of people there. That part is exciting, that's a good feeling. But at the end of the day, I have to view this as a normal game and see where that goes." as per Jared Schwartz of NY Post.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ comes with a certain maturity from a young player who spent over four seasons in San Antonio, making 149 starts and averaging 11.5 points and around six rebounds during his first three years.

Struggling to Find His Footing in New York

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ existing major question is whether Sochan will even play a big role on Sunday. His Knicks debut has been less than stellar. In his first four New York games, Sochan has only managed 1.2 point, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in just 7.2 minutes per game.

By no means is Mike Brown, the head coach, hesitating to make changes, and thus, young forward Mohamed Diawara, who is shooting 41.4% from three, has been gaining the upper hand over Sochan in the lineup.

Adapting to Brown's offence seems to be one of the issues, as the coach's system requires spacing and shooting, two things that Sochan used to lack, which is evident in his career 28.6% three-point shooting.

Sochan himself acknowledged the adjustment period, saying, "It's a process. It's my fourth game here. We'll figure it out."

