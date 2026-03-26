Knicks Legend Predicts Team Will Reach NBA Finals

There have been some ebbs and flows throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season for the New York Knicks, but one thing is for sure: this is one of the best teams in the league.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans for their seventh win in a row, the Knicks own a record of 48-25. They are a half-game behind the Boston Celtics, who have a 48-24 record, for second place in the Eastern Conference, but do own the tiebreaker over them.

4.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons, they present arguably the biggest roadblock for New York on its quest to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The road to a championship likely goes through Detroit, with road victories being necessary.

In the opinion of former Knicks legend John Starks, the team will be able to overcome that obstacle. He is confident the team can make a run to the NBA Finals and break that streak.

John Starks has high expectations for Knicks

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Retired New York Knicks player John Starks reacts during the second half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"No question," said Starks, via DJ Siddiqi of Covers.com, when he was asked about New York’s chances of making a run in the postseason. "Understand one thing about this team: they know they can go on the road and beat anybody. The playoffs is all about going on the road and winning on your opponent's home court. That's the most important thing."

It is easy to see why such confidence would be met with some skepticism. The Knicks have not fared well when facing off with the Pistons this season, going 0-3 against them in the regular season.

None of the games were close, either. Detroit won by 31 and 38 on their home court and by 15 at Madison Square Garden in the first game out of the All-Star break. In the first two games, their struggles could be blamed on the absence of key contributors.

In the first matchup, Josh Hart was sidelined. In the second, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were both out. But in the third, all three of them were in the lineup, and the outcome was the same: a loss.

Knicks performance against Spurs was turning point for Starks

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, that hasn’t changed how Starks feels about the team. He cited one particular game that lets him know the Knicks are for real.

"I feel like we're the best team in the East," said Starks in the exclusive interview. "I really do. I know Detroit has the record over us, and I know Boston is ahead of us right now. But when I saw that San Antonio game, it’s almost like when you dangle some meat in front of some guys and they go get it. That's what it looked like to me. That told me that they can beat anybody in this league."

It will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold once the playoffs roll around. This looks and feels like a different New York team in recent weeks, given their attention to detail on both ends of the floor and the defensive intensity they are bringing every night.

The Knicks are as talented as any team in the league. When they are clicking on all cylinders, they are an incredibly difficult team to slow down.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!