Knicks Star on Verge of Joining Elite Company With Production

Several New York Knicks players have taken their production to another level this season in the first year under head coach Mike Brown.

One of the players who has really taken off is Josh Hart. After a slow start to the season, which included a role change coming off the bench, he has picked things up once being inserted back into the starting five.

There are many intangibles he brings that will help elevate the Knicks to another level. Known for doing the small things to help a team win, this year, Hart is also using his unique skill set to stuff the stat sheet, putting himself on the verge of joining some elite company with his stat line.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, Hart is knocking on the door of becoming only the fourth player in NBA history to shoot at least 50% from the field overall and 40% from 3-point range on at least 200 attempts, all while averaging 7+ rebounds and 5+ assists per game.

Josh Hart on verge of joining elite company with productive season

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Through 57 games played, Hart is shooting 50.7% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range while grabbing 7.6 rebounds and handing out 5.0 assists per game.

If he can continue meeting those thresholds over the course of the final 10 regular-season contests, he will join Larry Bird, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic as the only players to accomplish that rare feat.

Bird and LeBron have both done it twice. With the Boston Celtics, Bird reached those plateaus in back-to-back campaigns in 1986-87 and 1987-88. James did it with the Miami Heat in 2012-13 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023-24.

Jokic did it last season with the Denver Nuggets, yet another reason he could easily have been named the NBA MVP again.

Complete list of all players to shoot above 50% from the field and above 40% from downtown (minimum 200 3PT attempts) while also averaging 7+ rebounds and 5+ assists over the course of a full NBA season:

Larry Bird,

LeBron James,

Nikola Jokic



Josh Hart is currently averaging 7.6… https://t.co/NZ7lKmcydL pic.twitter.com/2ZF15XFTUs — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 23, 2026

There are a lot of positives to take away from Hart stuffing the stat sheet in that manner. He is a major contributor to New York’s success, with his hustle and determination matched by very few players in the NBA.

But the one thing that stands out is the efficiency he has shown in shooting. His 3-point shooting has been an Achilles heel throughout his career, but he has continually taken advantage of opposing teams leaving him open from beyond the arc this season.

He is on pace to have the best 3-point shooting season of his career, while showing incredible improvements in his off-the-dribble shooting as well.

The coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for the work they have done with Hart, instilling confidence in him to take advantage of what opponents give him. Shooting at this clip makes the Knicks an incredibly dangerous team.

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